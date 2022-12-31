scorecardresearch
Project K behind-the-scenes video shows Nag Ashwin re-inventing the wheel for ambitious Prabhas-starrer. Watch

Project K has kick-started marketing with a new BTS series called From Skratch.

Prabhas poster from Saaho and Nag Ashwin in BTS video of Project K
Project K behind-the-scenes video shows Nag Ashwin re-inventing the wheel for ambitious Prabhas-starrer. Watch
The makers of Project K have sprung a surprise by unveiling the first episode in a behind-the-scenes video series for the film, ahead of the New Year 2023. The series is titled From the Skratch and the first episode is called Re-Inventing the Wheel.

The video, which is also laden with comedy, shows director Nag Ashwin working with the crew to come up with a custom-designed wheel for the film. Here’s the video:

Project K is being touted as one of the most ambitious films ever produced by the Telugu industry. Plot details are tight, but those in the know about the film have been lauding Nag Ashwin’s vision. Recently, Malayalam star Prithviraj also hailed Project K as the next big thing from Prabhas. It is said that the film is set in a dystopian world.

ALSO READ |Unstoppable with NBK: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon rumoured relationship dominates episode, Ram Charan adds fuel to fire

Other than Prabhas, the film stars Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.Mickey J. Meyer, who worked in Nag Ashwin’s Mahanati, is again teaming up with the director.

After Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Prabhas has delivered two back-to-back flops with Saaho and Radhe Shyam. With the trailer of Om Raut’s Adipurush failing to impress the audience, Prabhas fans are pinning a lot of hope on Project K, which is expected to be released by the end of 2023. Other than Project K and Adipurush, Prabhas also has Salaar, which is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame.

