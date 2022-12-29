Amid controversy, producer Dil Raju reiterates ‘Vijay is bigger than Ajith’ comment

Ace Telugu producer Dil Raju, the founder of Sri Venkateswara Creations, refuses to budge from his stand that Vijay is a bigger name than Ajith. Earlier, he compared Vijay and Ajith in terms of box office collection and said that Vijay is bigger than Ajith in terms of market value. This led to a huge backlash online as Ajith fans trolled the producer for his comments. Now, in a recent interview with Telugu media, Dil Raju has again said that Vijay is a bigger star and that’s why he asked for more screens for Varisu.

He said, “Vijay and Ajith’s films were given the same number of screens in Tamil Nadu. However, my hero (Vijay) is a bigger star. So, I said, I want more screens for Varisu. How will you decide who is the bigger star? An actor’s star power is decided by his theatrical revenue. Vijay’s last five to six films did more than Rs 60 crore share in Tamil Nadu alone. Whether the film is a hit or a flop is a different debate. But, they have been consistent. Thus, he is bigger than anyone right now.”

Here’s the clip, which is being widely shared by Vijay fans, who are rejoicing in Dil Raju’s comment.

The age-old whole Vijay vs Ajith debate has surfaced again as the two stars are clashing at the box office with their respective film Varisu and Thunivu, which will release on January 12. Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidiapally, is a family drama with R Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Shaam, Jayasudha, Khushbu and Sangeetha in the supporting cast. On the other hand, Thunivu is an action thriller, directed by H Vinoth, starring Manju Warrier, John Kokken, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.