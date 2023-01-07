scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Priyanka Chopra hosts special screening for Chhello Show in Los Angeles, says ‘allow yourself to be transported to a different culture’

Priyanka Chopra hosted a special screening for India's official Oscar submission Chhello Show, which has been shortlisted for Best International Feature Film category.

Priyanka with Bhavin Rabari at special screening of Chhello Show (Image_ David Dubinsky_ Instagram)Priyanka with Bhavin Rabari at special screening of Chhello Show (Image_ David Dubinsky_ Instagram)
Listen to this article
Priyanka Chopra hosts special screening for Chhello Show in Los Angeles, says ‘allow yourself to be transported to a different culture’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Priyanka Chopra recently hosted a special screening of the Gujarati movie Chhello Show, India’s official entry to the Oscars 2023, in Los Angeles. The film’s director Pan Nalin and lead actor Bhavin Rabari were also in attendance at the screening.

Producer David Dubinsky, who attended the show, took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the close-knit affair. Priyanka, dressed in a black outfit, talked about the time when single screen theatres were the norm in India and gave the international viewers some context as to where the film is set.

Bhavin, the lead actor of the film, can also be seen in the video as PC asks him about the only film he had seen before being cast here and he shares that it was Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

ALSO READ |Chhello Show movie review: A steeped-in-nostalgia story about love for cinema

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DAVID DUBINSKY (@daviddubinsky)

Sharing the pictures and the clip, Dubinsky wrote, “With Priyanka Chopra, actress, model, and producer (wife of Nick Jonas) at the movie screening and reception of Last Film Show, a coming of age drama of a boy from a remote village in India who discovers the joys of the movie theater just as digital projection changes the game. It is India’s submission to the Academy Awards and was just shortlisted in Best International feature film category. Available on Netflix (sic).”

It was recently announced that Chhello Show has been shortlisted for the 2023 Oscars under the International Feature Film category. The film follows a nine-year-old boy named Samay (Bhavin Rabari) from Chalala, a village in Gujarat, who falls in love with cinema as he watches films in a theatre in his hometown.

Also Read |Karan Johar explains how a hit film can lose money, breaks down maths of making movies: ‘Student of the Year was a hit, but we lost money’

When the film was first announced as the official Oscar entry, it created a furor among fans of SS Rajamouli’s RRR as the Telugu film was seen as an obvious choice by the masses.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?

Apart from Chhello Show, 15 international films are part of the race including Close (Belgium), Decision to Leave (South Korea), All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), and Bardo (Mexico).

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-01-2023 at 17:09 IST
Next Story

In Kerala, BJP outreach to Christians runs into buffer zone row turbulence

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill forces Guru Randhawa to look at her in hilarious ‘Moon Rise’ BTS
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close