Priyanka Chopra hosts special screening for Chhello Show in Los Angeles, says ‘allow yourself to be transported to a different culture’

Priyanka Chopra recently hosted a special screening of the Gujarati movie Chhello Show, India’s official entry to the Oscars 2023, in Los Angeles. The film’s director Pan Nalin and lead actor Bhavin Rabari were also in attendance at the screening.

Producer David Dubinsky, who attended the show, took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the close-knit affair. Priyanka, dressed in a black outfit, talked about the time when single screen theatres were the norm in India and gave the international viewers some context as to where the film is set.

Bhavin, the lead actor of the film, can also be seen in the video as PC asks him about the only film he had seen before being cast here and he shares that it was Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

Sharing the pictures and the clip, Dubinsky wrote, “With Priyanka Chopra, actress, model, and producer (wife of Nick Jonas) at the movie screening and reception of Last Film Show, a coming of age drama of a boy from a remote village in India who discovers the joys of the movie theater just as digital projection changes the game. It is India’s submission to the Academy Awards and was just shortlisted in Best International feature film category. Available on Netflix (sic).”

It was recently announced that Chhello Show has been shortlisted for the 2023 Oscars under the International Feature Film category. The film follows a nine-year-old boy named Samay (Bhavin Rabari) from Chalala, a village in Gujarat, who falls in love with cinema as he watches films in a theatre in his hometown.

When the film was first announced as the official Oscar entry, it created a furor among fans of SS Rajamouli’s RRR as the Telugu film was seen as an obvious choice by the masses.

Apart from Chhello Show, 15 international films are part of the race including Close (Belgium), Decision to Leave (South Korea), All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), and Bardo (Mexico).