Prince Harry recalls how Kate Middleton made Meghan Markle cry days before wedding: ‘She was sobbing on the floor…’

In his upcoming memoir Spare, Prince Harry will recall the drama that unfolded between his wife Meghan Markle and his sister-in-law Kate Middleton days before he was scheduled to get married to the former actor. Meghan had previously spoken about the incident during the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah Winfrey, and had refuted reports that Kate had been reduced to tears after an altercation.

The disagreement happened over Princess Charlotte’s dress for Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018. Harry wrote that Kate took offence when Meghan said that she, Kate, had ‘baby brain’ because of hormones after just having given birth. Kate told Meghan that they weren’t close enough for her to be making such comments. “The book makes clear that Meghan felt the fall-out wasn’t her fault, but it doesn’t exactly make her look very good either,” the Daily Mail quoted a source as saying.

The drama escalated when Kate texted Meghan that Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress wasn’t fitting, and that it would have to be redone from scratch. Meghan didn’t reply immediately, Harry observed, because she was dealing with the drama surrounding her father, who had sold staged pictures to the tabloids to make money off the wedding.

US Weekly cited an excerpt from the book, and quoted Harry has having written, “Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on right now. With her father. Kate said she was well aware, but the dresses. ‘And the wedding is in four days!’” “A short time later I arrived home and found Meg on the floor. Sobbing,” Harry continued, but noted that Kate didn’t mean ‘harm’. “I was horrified to see [Meghan] so upset, but I didn’t think it was a catastrophe… Indeed the next morning Kate came by with flowers and a card that said she was sorry.”

Harry also wrote about a physical altercation that he had with his brother over Meghan, which ended similarly, when William came by later to apologise. Spare is the latest attempt by the Sussexes to pull the curtain on their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, after sustained bullying by the press.