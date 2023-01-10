Prince Harry says he took cocaine, ketamine to deal with Princess Diana’s death: ‘It wasn’t much fun’

Controversies and news around Prince Harry’s memoir Spare refuses to die down. In a newly released excerpt from the book obtained by Daily Mail, Harry reveals how he would ‘roll a joint’, while his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie slept in their California house owned by celebrity Tyler Perry.

A section of Spare reads, “Late at night, with everyone asleep, I’d walk the house, checking the doors and windows. Then I’d sit on the balcony or the edge of the garden and roll a joint. The house looked down onto a valley, across a hillside thick with frogs. I’d listen to their late-night song, smell the scented air.”

Cannabis was made legal in California in 2016 for recreational and medical purposes.

There’s also a part of Spare where Harry recalls sharing a ‘spliff’ with his friends from Eton: “I knew this was bad behaviour. I knew it was wrong. My mates knew too. We talked about it often, while stoned, how stupid we were to be wasting an Eton education.”

According to Daily Mail, Prince Harry has also confessed to taking drugs like cocaine, ketamine and ‘magic mushrooms’ which at one point led him to believe that a trash bin was speaking to him. Harry said he took drugs at first to deal with the tragic passing of his mother Princess Diana, and to feel that he was ‘different’ from everyone else, adding, “It wasn’t much fun, and it didn’t make me feel particularly happy the way the others seemed to, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main goal. To feel. To be different.”

In a promotional interview for Spare with Michael Strahan, Harry also took the chance to elaborate upon the racism allegation on the royal family, stating that what they suffered from is not exactly racism but an ‘unconscious bias’.

“It’s not racism, but unconscious bias — if not confronted, if not learned and grown from, then that can move into racism. But there was an enormous missed opportunity with my wife. What Meghan had to go through was similar, in some part, to what Kate [Middleton] and what [Queen] Camilla went through — very different circumstances. But then you add in the race element, which was what the press, British press, jumped on straight away,” Harry explained.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018, post which they officially split from the royal family due to certain differences, among which bias against Markle was said to be one of the primary factors.