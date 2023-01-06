Prince Harry says he made the ‘mistake of Googling and watching’ Meghan Markle’s ‘love scenes online’: ‘Didn’t need to see such things’

Prince Harry, whose memoir Spare is on the verge of release, has made some startling revelations in it. Recently, an excerpt from the book detailed a physical altercation that he had with his brother, Prince William. Harry has also spoken at length in the past about what goes on behind the scenes in the family. The most extract from the book details his earliest memories of now-wife Meghan Markle. In the new excerpt, as per Page Six, Harry shared that when he had just started dating dating Meghan, he made “the mistake of Googling and watching some of her love scenes online.”

When the couple started dating, Meghan was playing Rachel Zane on the TV show Suits. Her character was dating Patrick J Adams’ Mike Ross on the show. Harry further shared, “I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room,” and added, “I didn’t need to see such things live.”

Harry also shared that his older Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton were “religious” viewers of the legal drama and this left him quite “baffled.” He said that his older brother told him to “f**k off” when he revealed that he was dating Meghan. “I was baffled, until Willy and Kate explained that they were regular — nay, religious — viewers of Suits,” he recalled and said that they “barraged” him with questions.

“All this time I’d thought Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family, but now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph,” he joked.

Meghan was married to her first husband Trevor Engelson for most of her time on the show. The couple parted ways in 2014. Harry and Meghan started dating in 2016 and eventually tied the knot in 2018.

In another part of the memoir, Harry wrote about a physical altercation with his older brother over Meghan. “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out,” wrote Harry.