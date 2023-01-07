Prince Harry claims Meghan Markle told William ‘keep your finger out of my face’ during family argument

Prince Harry has bared details about his relationship with members of the Royal family in his upcoming memoir, Spare. In the book, he wrote about a fight between Meghan Markle and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, just before his wedding in May 2018. His brother ,Prince William, now heir to the British throne, also got involved in the argument, and Harry claimed that he even pointed a finger at his then-fiance.

In a leaked excerpt of the book that has been acquired by Daily Mail, Harry wrote Kate Middleton fought with Meghan over Princess Charlotte’s dress for the wedding. Meghan responded by telling Kate that she had ‘baby brain’ because of hormones, as she had just given birth, Kate took offence. She told Meghan that they weren’t close enough for her to be making such comments. Even William didn’t take Meghan’s comment well.

Harry wrote in the memoir that William found Meghan to be ‘rude’ and ‘abrasive’. Harry, who stepped down from his royal duties in 2020 along with his wife, claimed that William “pointed a finger at her (Meghan)” and told her “these things are not done here”. Meghan also didn’t approve of William’s behaviour towards her and told him off. She told him, “If you don’t mind, keep your finger out of my face”.

Harry has also opened up about a physical fight with William over Meghan Markle. He claimed that his brother knocked him down on the floor and even challenged him to hit back. But he didn’t, and later, William came to apologise to him.