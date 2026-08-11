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Prakash Raj calls out crackdown on Jharkhand student protests: ‘Brutality won’t work anymore’
Prakash Raj condemned Jharkhand crackdown on protesting students, and called out use of force by authorities.
After being at the forefront of the student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) last month, which eventually resulted in the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, veteran actor Prakash Raj has now voiced his support for the ongoing student protests in Jharkhand. The protests in Jharkhand have been led by students and job aspirants alleging irregularities in government examinations. On August 10, students marched towards the Vidhan Sabha, where they were met with lathi-charge, tear gas and water cannons by the state authorities.
Reacting to the developments, Prakash Raj took to X on Monday and reposted a video allegedly recorded at the protest site. The visuals showed tear gas being fired and police using lathis to disperse the protesting students. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Why .. Why .. Why. This brutality will not work anymore.. it will only bring the arrogant power down.”
Why .. Why .. Why 💔💔💔 . This brutality will not work anymore.. it will only bring the arrogant power down . #justasking https://t.co/wFBXcvUfdp
— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 10, 2026
‘I am with you’
Prakash Raj had also been a visible presence during the student protests led by CJP last month. At Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where he joined the protesters ahead of their Chalo Sansad march, the actor addressed the gathering from atop a vehicle using a loudspeaker. As protesters raised the slogan “Inquilab Zindabad” (long live the revolution), Prakash waved the Indian Constitution towards the crowd, drawing cheers from those gathered.
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Before the Chalo Sansad march, he told the protesters, “I am with you tonight. I am right here. We will see what happens,” he said while addressing the gathering. The actor also shared a selfie video from the protest site on social media, captioning it, “Youth of our country are #JustAsking.” The video featured protesters raising slogans, before Prakash concluded, “That’s youngsters fighting for the cause.”
About the protests in Jharkhand
The protests in Jharkhand began after the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) declared the preliminary examination results of the 14th Combined Civil Services Examination on July 2. Around 3.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination. Job aspirants have since alleged irregularities in the examination process, including claims of a paper leak. The allegations have fuelled protests by students demanding greater transparency and accountability.
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