Prakash Raj calls out crackdown on Jharkhand student protests: ‘Brutality won’t work anymore’

After being at the forefront of the student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) last month, which eventually resulted in the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, veteran actor Prakash Raj has now voiced his support for the ongoing student protests in Jharkhand. The protests in Jharkhand have been led by students and job aspirants alleging irregularities in government examinations. On August 10, students marched towards the Vidhan Sabha, where they were met with lathi-charge, tear gas and water cannons by the state authorities.

Reacting to the developments, Prakash Raj took to X on Monday and reposted a video allegedly recorded at the protest site. The visuals showed tear gas being fired and police using lathis to disperse the protesting students. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Why .. Why .. Why. This brutality will not work anymore.. it will only bring the arrogant power down.”