scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Prabhas wishes Adipurush director Om Raut a happy birthday: ‘Can’t wait for the world to witness your magic’

Telugu star Prabhas took to Instagram to wish Adipurush director Om Raut on his birthday.

Prabhas with Om Raut on the sets of Adipurush (Image: Instagram/Om Raut)Prabhas with Om Raut on the sets of Adipurush (Image: Instagram/Om Raut)

In a cute Instagram story, Telugu star Prabhas wished Om Raut, the director of the upcoming film Adipurush. Prabhas called the director ‘Darling’ in the post and said he can’t wait for the world to see their film. Baahubali star wrote, “Happy Birthday darling Om Raut!! Have a wonderful day. Can’t wait for the world to witness your magic with Adipurush (sic).”

He also shared a picture of Om Raut. Here’s the post:

Prabhas Instagram story wishing Om Raut Prabhas’ Instagram story wishing Om Raut

Looks like Prabhas has a lot of trust in Om Raut, despite the film’s teaser receiving severe backlash for its underwhelming CGI and VFX works. The movie also received brickbats for the alleged wrongful portrayal of Ravana as it features him riding a giant monster, which looks like a bat and dragon at the same time.

ALSO READ |As Adipurush faces backlash on poor CGI, NY VFXwaala claim they didn't work on the Prabhas starrer

After the backlash, it is said that the makers are planning to reshoot the film, but no official statement regarding the same was made. Responding to the criticism, Om Raut had earlier told indianexpress.com, “I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium—the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can’t bring it down to a mobile phone. That’s an environment I can’t control. Given a choice, I’d never put it on YouTube but that’s the need of the hour. We need to put it there so that it reaches a wide audience.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

Adipurush was touted to be the costliest project ever made in India with an alleged budget of more than Rs 500 crore.

Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu mythology Ramayana, which tells the story of Rama’s war to rescue his beloved Sita from the demon king Ravana. Other than Prabhas, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-12-2022 at 05:57:13 pm
Next Story

Amazon Prime Gaming: Best free in-game rewards you should collect now

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Cirkus, Ranveer Singh
Cirkus: Ranveer Singh joins Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde for a ‘current laga’ performance
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close