Prabhas wishes Adipurush director Om Raut a happy birthday: ‘Can’t wait for the world to witness your magic’

In a cute Instagram story, Telugu star Prabhas wished Om Raut, the director of the upcoming film Adipurush. Prabhas called the director ‘Darling’ in the post and said he can’t wait for the world to see their film. Baahubali star wrote, “Happy Birthday darling Om Raut!! Have a wonderful day. Can’t wait for the world to witness your magic with Adipurush (sic).”

He also shared a picture of Om Raut. Here’s the post:

Prabhas’ Instagram story wishing Om Raut Prabhas’ Instagram story wishing Om Raut

Looks like Prabhas has a lot of trust in Om Raut, despite the film’s teaser receiving severe backlash for its underwhelming CGI and VFX works. The movie also received brickbats for the alleged wrongful portrayal of Ravana as it features him riding a giant monster, which looks like a bat and dragon at the same time.

After the backlash, it is said that the makers are planning to reshoot the film, but no official statement regarding the same was made. Responding to the criticism, Om Raut had earlier told indianexpress.com, “I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium—the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can’t bring it down to a mobile phone. That’s an environment I can’t control. Given a choice, I’d never put it on YouTube but that’s the need of the hour. We need to put it there so that it reaches a wide audience.”

Adipurush was touted to be the costliest project ever made in India with an alleged budget of more than Rs 500 crore.

Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu mythology Ramayana, which tells the story of Rama’s war to rescue his beloved Sita from the demon king Ravana. Other than Prabhas, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.