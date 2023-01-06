After multiple flops, Prabhas trusts Prashanth Neel and Nag Ashwin to deliver box office hits: ‘I have a lot of pressure…’

Prabhas opened up about the pressure he was under following the global success of the Baahubali series. He suggested that he was grappling in the darkness as his market expanded exponentially across the world almost overnight. Now, he was obligated to do a film not just for the south Indian audiences like he did before. He should also take into consideration the sensibilities of the audiences in different regions of the country.

“After Baahubali I was wondering how to make a film for all of India. Should I keep doing commercial films or try something new? If I experiment, will the audience receive it well? What should I do now? As the markets opened across the country, it was difficult for me,” he revealed on Unstoppable with NBK Season 2.

The second and final part of the episode featuring Prabhas went live on Friday on the Aha platform. Prabhas was joined by his best friend Gopichand on the show, which is hosted by Tollywood superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Prabhas so far has not been able to deliver a bona fide hit at the box office since Baahubali: The Conclusion. His last two films that were made to cater to a pan-Indian audiences — Saaho (2019) and Radhe Shyam (2022) — were abysmal failures. Both films were critical and commercial failures. “When he (Prabhas) is under pressure, he will be in a different world. We used to wonder why he takes so much pressure,” said Gopi.

Prabhas, however, is seemingly very confident about his next two upcoming projects, thanks to their directors. “I have a lot of pressure. But, Prashanth Neel and Nag Ashwin are very good writers. We take it easy, casually sit and discuss films. They’re very good directors,” he added.

Prabhas is simultaneously shooting for two big-budget films, Salaar and Project K. Salaar is expected to bring much-needed box office success to Prabhas. Prashanth, who is basking in the global success of KGF: Chapter 2, is directing Salaar. Nag Ashwin is helming Project K, which is a big-budget, science-fiction spectacle. The film also stars Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. This film is also expected to arrive in cinemas by the end of this year.

Prabhas, however, didn’t mention Adipurush on the show. Written and directed by Om Raut, the mythological film garnered unanimously bad reactions following the release of its teaser. The filmmakers later postponed the release indefinitely as it was supposed to open in cinemas during this Sankranti festival.