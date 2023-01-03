Prabhas opens up about late uncle Krishnam Raju: ‘Today, whatever we are, it is because of him’

In the upcoming episode of Unstoppable with NBK Season 2, actor Prabhas will be seen getting rather emotional as he remembers his late uncle, veteran actor Krishnam Raju, who passed away last year after a prolonged illness. On the Aha show hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, Prabhas, for the first time, will speak about his uncle’s death.

Prabhas will be heard saying, “Today, whatever we are, it is because of him. We owe him. He came to Madras in those days and worked as a villain for 10-12 years and then started his own banner and created history with women-oriented stories. Our whole family misses him so much.” Talking about Krishnam’s death, the actor said, “He was ill for a month, and I was in the hospital during that phase and in touch with the doctors continuously.” Balakrishna added, “I missed the moment as I was in Turkey at that time for a shoot, and when I learned the news, I could not control myself from crying.”

Born on January 20, 1940 in Mogalthur of West Godavari district, Krishnam Raju made his screen debut in 1966 with Chilaka Gorinka. He played the villain in most of his films. His antagonist in the movie Avekallu brought him much fame besides proving his acting mettle. Later in his film career, he emerged as the ‘Rebel Star’ by portraying intense characters. His movies Hanthakulu Devanthakulu, Bhaktha Kannappa, Thandra Paparayudu, Bobbili Brahmanna, Rangoon Rowdy, Trishoolam, Katakatala Rudrayya, Mana Voori Pandavulu, Two Town Rowdy, Palnati Pourusham established his position as a solid and irreplaceable action star of his generation.

Krishnam had also bankrolled blockbusters Bhaktha Kannappa, Thandra Paparayudu and Billa among others, under his Gopikrishna Movies banner. His last film under the banner was Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam.