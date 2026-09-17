Possible Love: Living in an era where ‘we lose our sense of self’

Possible Love is selected as the South Korean entry for the Best International Feature Film category for the 99th Academy Awards.

When South Korean film director Lee Chang-dong first encountered the news of a mass layoff at a Korean car company nearly eight years ago, followed by a workers’ strike and a crackdown by the authorities, he was deeply shaken.

For him, this was not just another labour dispute. He believed it was a critical event that could alter the fate of the labour movement in Korea and bring about a significant change in the country’s industrial structure.

Chang-dong, whose last movie Burning (2018) was shortlisted for an Oscar, wanted to make a film about disappearing labour as technology advances and class divides. He wrote a screenplay and even started the production process at that time. But somewhere along the way, he began questioning whether he was the right person to tell the story and that paused the process of making it.