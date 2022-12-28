scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan 2 teaser reveals release date. Watch video

Lyca Production took to Twitter to announce the release date of Ponniyin Selvan 2 with a teaser.

PS 2Stills from teaser of PS 2.
Lyca Productions is signing off 2022 with a banger of an announcement. The production house as promised has unveiled the release date of the upcoming big-budget film Ponniyin Selvan 2 along with a teaser. Lyca took to Twitter to share that PS 2 will release on April 28, 2023.

The new teaser gives a glimpse of Aditya Karikalan (Vikram), Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi), and Vandhiyathevan (Karthi). While Karikalan is seen enraged sitting in front of a Kali statue, Arulmozhi is seen walking amidst many monks. On the other hand, looks like Vandhiyathevan is back to his adventures as he is seen with many wounds.

Here’s the teaser:

Ponniyin Selvan 1 ended with a cliffhanger, which had Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) and Vandhiyathevan (Karthi) getting drowned in the sea after a face-off with Pandiyas. The end credit scene of the first part also made a big reveal of showing the face of Oomai Rani, which baffled fans as the character is also played by Aishwarya Rai.

The second part of Ponniyin Selvan will show how Arulmozhi and Vandhiyathevan are saved, and it will also reveal the truth behind Nandini’s origin.

ALSO READ |Who is Oomai Rani, the guardian angel of Arulmozhi Varman, in Ponniyin Selvan 1?

With the second part, the story of Ponniyin Selvan will come to a close. Based on the novel series of Kalki Krishnamoorthy, which was written about 70 years ago, Ponniyin Selvan tells the fictionalized story of Raja Raja Cholan and his ascension to the crown.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the Ponniyin Selvan films also stars Vikram, Trisha, Prakash Raj, Kishore, and Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. The movie has music by AR Rahman and cinematography by Ravi Varman.

