Watch: Behind the scenes footage from PM Modi’s meeting with film celebrities

Film director Anand L Rai Wednesday shared a behind the scenes video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Bollywood film celebrities last week. The PM hosted the stars in New Delhi at the launch of his new initiative – ‘Change Within’ — as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

The nine-minute video shows a host of celebrities sharing their opinion on the ideals propagated by Mahatma Gandhi. PM Modi is also seen seen mingling with the celebs and engaging them in a lighthearted conversation on the lawns of his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence. A special video on Mahatma Gandhi, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and featuring several stars, was also screened at the event.

Your life does not get better by chance, it gets better by change. Thank you @narendramodi ji for guiding us to d path of #ChangeWithin and our fraternity stands united & feels responsible in this journey of nation building. https://t.co/fATEtBKtSA @PMOIndia — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) October 22, 2019

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, “The power of creativity is immense and it is essential to harness this spirit of creativity for our nation. Several people from the world of films and television have been doing great work when it comes to popularising the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.”

PMO’s official Twitter handle shared a lot of photos and videos where PM Modi and the stars are seen talking about Mahatma Gandhi, his ideals and the initiative.

B-town stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, Aanand L Rai, Kapil Sharma, Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Basu, Boney Kapoor and several others were in attendance.

PM Modi hailed the entertainment industry for helping popularise the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi through films and other creative mediums. Actors Amir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt are also a part of this video.