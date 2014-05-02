Screen Shots

Shaukeen remake kicks off

Akshay Kumar and Lisa Haydon have begun work on the remake of Shaukeen. The duo is paired opposite each other for the first time. Kumar posted a picture on Instagram, saying, “1st shot of my new film Shaukeen. It has been a great day. Well done Lisa Haydon. You were born for the big screen.” In the picture, Kumar can be seen with a white boa around his neck and a beach printed T-shirt.

B.A.Pass 2 goes on floors soon

Ajay Bahl, who directed the critically acclaimed film B.A. Pass, starring Shilpa Shukla, is now working on its sequel. Confirming this, Bahl said that the sequel will have a completely new story with a new set of characters, but it will be similar in tone, genre and spirit.

Singh Is Bling announced

Akshay Kumar and director Prabhu Dheva’s next venture which is produced by Grazing Goat Pictures is titled Singh is Bling. Keeping up with the genre of films that Prabhu Dheva is known for, Singh is Bling will be a complete masala-action entertainer. This will also be his first film with a non-South flavour.

Gurmeet’s deal with the Bhatts

Television actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who is currently in Khatron Ke Khiladi, has bagged a three-film deal with Vishesh Films. “Whenever I met Mukeshji (Bhatt) at some award functions, I’d go and exchange pleasantries with him. Once I got a call from his office and we met a couple of times. I think I am very lucky to have got this offer,” said Choudhary. The first film can be expected to go on floors in June-July. “I can’t say anything about the film and the character. I believe in doing something different and that’s how this film is,” he added.

