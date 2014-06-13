My Sapce: Sayali Bhagat

Previously seen in: Yaariyaan, The Train
Future Projects: Home Stay
You are (describe in 3 words): High-spirited, optimistic, reserved
An epic romance I want to play on screen: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
My hero when I was growing up: My father
A movie I have watched over 50 times: 3 Idiots
The theme song of my life would be: Jo jeeta wohi sikander
Social networking is: Great fun
If they make a movie on your life, who would you want to play you: Kangana Ranaut
What am I reading these days: The Alchemist
On my cheat day, I indulge in: Pamper myself with my favorite delicacies
Favourite holiday destination: Greece
If not an actor you would probably be: An Entrepreneur
