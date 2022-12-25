scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Pitchers 2 review: TVF show’s second season fails to replicate disruption of first

Pitchers 2 review: The TVF show is not binge-worthy anymore. The over one-hour duration of the episodes doesn't help.

pitchers 2 reviewPitchers 2 is streaming on ZEE5. (Photo: ZEE5/YouTube)
“Tu beer hai” is a catchphrase that was introduced when The Viral Fever (TVF) came out with the first season of its hit series, Pitchers, in 2015. The show, along with TVF’s other gem Permanent Roommates, heralded the trend of web series in India. It revolved around four 20-something guys, Naveen, Jeetu, Mandal and Yogi, who leave their cushy jobs to start their own businesses. The simplicity and relatability of the story gave Pitchers an edge over the stale, repetitive Indian TV  shows. When the show was released, its diehard fans — of which I am one – frantically refreshed TVF’s YouTube page to find the fourth and fifth episodes, after binge-watching the first three.

Now, seven years later, the boys are back. Naveen (Naveen Kasturia) is cradling his ‘baby’ Pragati, his startup venture. (Yes, the company for which the young lads were looking for investors in the first season has been christened). His team has grown from four to 24, but the ‘genius’ coder Jeetu (Jitendra Kumar) is missing in action. Mandal (Abhay Mahajan) remains the heart of the show. Yogi (Arunabh Kumar) is still the same hot-headed, douchey guy, who you will rarely see doing any work, but he keeps his company’s employees happy. Despite the familiar-faces-doing-familiar-things, the show’s zing is gone, it isn’t binge-worthy anymore. With each episode stretching over one hour doesn’t help matters.

Also read |Ahead of Pitchers 2, Naveen Kasturia recalls when he realised first season had become rage: ‘More than a thousand students cheered when I walked on stage’

This time, the show milks enough drama from the professional lives of Pragati founders, and rarely gets into their personal lives. Naveen, Mandal and Yogi want to keep their tech-company relevant and make it grow amid cut-throat competition. Writers Arunabh Kumar, Shubham Sharma, Talha Siddiqui and Prashant Kumar provide insight into how corporate businesses functions. For anyone, who has is a part of the start-up ecosystem, Pitchers 2 must be highly relatable as owners of Pragati try to save their fledgling company from teething issues and bankruptcy. It can also be a reality check for those who are planning to leave their monotonous jobs to start something of their own. But, for those who do not belong to either of these categories, Pitchers 2 can be exhausting.

Watch the trailer of Pitchers 2 here:

For those who do not understand the technical nitty-gritty of the corporate world, it would have been good to watch how the three guys maintain a work-life balance or how they deal with burnout. The first season worked better on this front as Jeetu juggled between his married life, his tyrant father, and hilariously, the escalating price of babycorn. Naveen also had a girlfriend and we saw him taking the tough decision of choosing between love and career.

Also read |25 years of Chachi 420: Kamal Haasan film is a lesson on how not to mock a man playing a woman, and still be funny

It is only towards the end of the third episode that you start getting invested in the story of Pitchers 2. The makers finally try to show how the struggle to succeed breeds unrest and unsettles the once-united team. The group dynamics shift too. But, isn’t it too late for a five-episode series to catch up pace in the third episode?

Certainly, the heart of the series is Mandal. He is the nerd who is forced out of his comfort zone by the demands of his work. He tries to be the problem-solver when Naveen fumbles. He understands his employees’ emotions when Naveen only cares about numbers and becomes self-centred. You would find yourself rooting for him as he values loyalty and retains his innocence amid the push and pull of a corporate setting.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abhay Mahajan (@abhaymaha)

In terms of performance, all the characters, big and small, are spot-on. Naveen, Abhay and Arunabh bring the same old charm to the series, it’s just that the story disrupts their chemistry. The new additions, Sikander Kher, Vipul Goyal, Riddhi Dogra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rohini Chakraborty, though underutilised, look convincing in their respective characters.

We are left with a happy ending as Pragati finds a rare moment of success. There is a sweet surprise in the end too, which sure will leave you smiling. I just hope if they plan to make the third season, they bring back the essence of the show which made its first season a runaway hit.

