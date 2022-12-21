scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Shark Tank India 2’s Peyush Bansal says ‘mistakes happen’ on the show: ‘This fear of missing out…’

Lenskart CEO and Shark Tank India's shark Peyush Bansal says that nothing about the show is pre-planned.

Peyush Bansal Shark Tank IndiaPeyush Bansal will be coming back in the second season of Shark Tank India.
As the second season of Shark Tank India gears up for release in January, the buzz around the show is increasing. Amidst the excitement, Peyush Bansal, who will be back as one of the investors or ‘sharks’ on the show, says that Shark Tank India is not scripted at all, as opposed to the general notion that reality shows are often scripted.

The first season of Shark Tank India featured Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar and Amit Jain as investors. Peyush clarified that they were not given any information about the person who came in with their pitch.

Also Read |Namita Thapar on Ashneer Grover’s absence from Shark Tank India 2: ‘One person doesn’t make or break a show’

In an interview with India Today, Peyush says, “Shark Tank has zero scripting. In fact, we don’t even know who is pitching till the time the person walks in. We aren’t even told about the name of the company. We just see the presentation on the slides. It is zero scripting, zero guidance. We just have to be who we are.”

The entrepreneur also confessed that they sometimes make wrong decisions on the show. Elaborating on FOMO (fear of missing out) during the pitches, Peyush said, “Mistakes happen. We all make mistakes. This dynamic is very tricky in Shark Tank. This FOMO definitely happens. You are on the fence still deciding but other people offer. You may not get time to complete all the questions and then get carried away.”

He added, “So yeah, mistakes happen and sometimes with this fear of missing out, things start looking too good. You don’t want to miss out on an entrepreneur. It does happen.”

The second season of Shark Tank will bring back Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar besides Peyush as the main investors and will go on air from January 2. Amit Jain will join the show as one of the ‘sharks’.

