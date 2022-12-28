scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Peyush Bansal reveals he didn’t want to come back to Shark Tank India 2: ‘Too much fan following’

Peyush Bansal reveals why he did not want to come back to Shark Tank India. He also reveals whether the show's popularity boosted his company's sales.

After New Year celebrations, fans will be treated to the latest season of Shark Tank India. While Amit Jain (CarDekho) will join the panel, Namita Thapar (EmCure), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Vineeta Singh (Sugar), Aman Gupta (boAt) and Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com) will return as ‘sharks’. Even as the panel is excited about the new season, Peyush revealed that he had second thoughts about returning to Shark Tank India 2.

Speaking to indianexpress.com the entrepreneur shared that the extreme ‘fan following’ led to apprehensions. “The only reason that I wasn’t keen on coming back was there’s too much fan following. I truly believe in ‘all glory is fleeting’ and didn’t want a life like this. I want a normal life, for me and my son, who’s just 2.5 years old. But at the same time, the spark that I see in the eyes of people made me finally relent.”

The businessman went on to share a rather sweet incident that made him realise how popular he had become. He shared that by the time the show was on air, the second wave had hit and he stayed put at home. Even when the team had to visit The Kapil Sharma Show for promotions, he resisted it. “After more than 30-40 days I stepped out to a mall and had so many people noticing and walking up to me. And then, I was at the airport, wearing a double mask, a cap and shield kind of thing. I was at the counter asking for my boarding pass, and this girl, who was standing at the other counter, asked if I was Peyush Bansal. When I asked how did you recognise me, she said, ‘I know your voice.’ It was so crazy,” Peyush shared.

We also asked Peyush Bansal if his company’s sales grew after Shark Tank India. With a smile, he said, “Not sales, but traffic definitely saw a spike. I think it was a blip up and then down. There was website traction, not a permanent sales impact. I really believe that for sales, product and service plays an important part. However, there was a strong curiosity, which led to a positive outcome.”

The businessman further discussed how he was tagged as ‘not too emotional’ on the show. When asked if audiences will see a change, he shared, “Of course there are natural changes, that come as you evolve. Every day on the set is a new day, and your mood may also be different. However, over the course of the show, I have realised that the only way to survive this for a long term is to enjoy and be yourself. If you try to be something else, then it becomes a job, and I already have a job. I took this up to talk to people, hear stories, learn some and share some.”

Starting January 2, Shark Tank India 2 will air Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV and SonyLIV.

