Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Pawan Kalyan shoots for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Unstoppable with NBK Season 2

Pawan Kalyan will grace Nandamuri Balakrishna's celebrity talk show Unstoppable with NBK.

Unstoppable with NBK Season 2Pawan Kalyan on the sets of Unstoppable with NBK Season 2. (Photo: Twitter/SureshKondi)
Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan has shot for an upcoming episode of the celebrity talk show Unstoppable with NBK Season 2, which is hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna. A video of fans working themselves into a frenzy on spotting Pawan on the sets of the show is going viral on the internet.

Pawan and Balakrishna are competitors both in films and politics. It remains to be seen whether Balakrishna limits his conversation to films or also talks politics with Pawan. It’s said that Pawan will be accompanied by actor Shruti Haasan and director Krish, who has also directed Balakrishna in the period drama Gautamiputra Satakarni.

Also Read |7 best Telugu movies of 2022: RRR, Godfather, Karthikeya 2 in the list

Krish is now directing Pawan Kalyan in his upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The movie, set in the 17th century against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire, tells the story of the legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. It also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal and Nargis Fakhri. Recently, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol was roped in to play the role of Aurangzeb.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu could be the main focus of the upcoming episode of Unstoppable with NBK Season 2. The showrunners have not revealed the premiere date of the episode. The celebrity talk show is the original production of the regional OTT platform Aha.

Meanwhile, fans of the show are waiting for the next episode featuring Prabhas. The teaser of the episode shows Prabhas talking about his friendships, marriage plans and films. The episode will be made available for streaming on December 30.

