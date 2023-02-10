Pawan Kalyan reveals dos and don’ts he learnt from elder brother Chiranjeevi

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show Unstoppable with NBK Season 2 has come to a grand end with a two-part finale episode, which had actor-politician Pawan Kalyan as the special guest. Like always Balakrishna asked some tough questions to the guest, who was equally honest in answering them. A major portion of the episodes covered the politics of Pawan Kalyan, who launched his party, Jana Sena, in 2014. One of the highlights of the latest episode is when Balakrishna asked Pawan about his elder brother Chiranjeevi, who also floated his party Praja Rajyam in 2008 (it was later dissolved in 2011).

Balakrishna asked ‘Powerstar’ what is the one quality that he has learned from his brother Chiranjeevi and one thing that he doesn’t want to do like his sibling. After a lot of thought, Pawan said that he wants to be as hard-working as Chiranjeevi. “Growing up, I have seen him work hard no matter what. Those days we didn’t have enough facilities for actors. We didn’t even have space to change our clothes during shoots, but he would never worry about that. He would do all action stunts without any safety measures. I learnt hard work from him.”

While talking about the traits he doesn’t want to acquire from his brother, Pawan Kalyan said, “His inhibitions. And he would tolerate a lot of things due to his good nature. I wouldn’t do that. That’s why I have removed flattery from my system. It creates a lot of trouble. They will take a lot of advantage of the good nature. I don’t want to take that from him. I don’t want to imbibe his inhibition and flattery which would put us in trouble.”

Years ago, when Chiranjeevi merged his political party with Congress in 2009, reports suggested that all was not well between the brothers. It was also the time when Pawan started showing interest in politics. Though the two stars maintained that they had a cordial relationship, there was an instance that suggested there was something amiss between the brothers. During the 60th birthday celebration of Chiranjeevi, fans of Pawan disturbed the proceedings demanding the presence of their star. Nagendra Babu, Chiranjeevi’s younger brother, lashed out at Pawan’s fans saying that their star refused to attend the event even after several invitations.

However, despite their political differences, things are now fine between Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan as they were spotted together on various occasions.