Pavail Gulati to play Amitabh Bachchan’s son in Goodbye

Actor Pavail Gulati, who played an abusive husband in award-winning feminist drama Thappad, has joined Vikas Bahl’s upcoming film Goodbye, also featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and South actor Rashmika Mandanna.

Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment, Goodbye will feature Gulati as Bachchan’s son. The duo had earlier worked on the 2014 TV show Yudh. Gulati, who began filming on Monday, called Goodbye a “special” project.

“Absolutely thrilled and excited to be part of it. What makes it even more special is to get an opportunity to work with a legend like Amitabh Bachchan sir again. It is indeed an amazing feeling,” the actor said in a statement. Gulati also made the announcement on his Instagram page, where he posted a picture of himself on the sets, holding a clapboard.

Goodbye, also stars Neena Gupta, who plays Bachchan/s wife. The film is centered around a funeral. The film went on floors last week. Sharing the reason behind her involvement with Goodbye, Neena Gupta recently said in a statement, “When Vikas narrated the film to me, I was so happy. It is a wonderful script and one doesn’t think about anything else, when the script is this exciting. Even the role is beautifully written and I am very excited to be sharing the screen space with Mr Bachchan. It is a dream come true for me and I am quite ecstatic about it.”

Goodbye will mark Gulati’s second collaboration with Balaji after the recently wrapped thriller Dobaaraa, directed by Anurag Kashyap, who was Bahl’s former partner at Phantom Films. The production company was dissolved in 2018.

