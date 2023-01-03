Pathaan, Varisu, Thunivu most anticipated films of 2023 as per IMDb, Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh also on the list

IMDb has released the list of the ten most anticipated Indian films and shows. The list is based on the number of page views that each title has received and as expected, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan tops the list.

With 42.1% (% of top 10 page views), the Siddharth Anand directorial is the most anticipated release at the moment. The makers had previously released a teaser, followed by two songs – Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Besharam Rang created quite a stir on social media with several political outfits objecting to the colours of the costumes worn by the film’s actors, SRK and Deepika Padukone.

Vijay starrer Varisu is next on the list with 14.7%. The film is releasing on January 12 alongside Ajith’s Thunivu. Thunivu is fourth on the list. The competition between the two Tamil stars is heating up at the moment after producer Dil Raju made a statement saying that Vijay was a “bigger star” than Ajith.

Horror film The Y has the third spot on the list. Starring Leonilla, Yuvan Hariharan, Kamal Ghimiray, Abhinava Kiran, Prithal Uday Pawar, and directed by Girideva Raaj, the film follows a woman who experiences paranormal incidents after she brings a mysterious grandfather clock in her new house.

Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, which is based on the premise that Gandhi survived the assassination attempt made by Godse, finds itself on the fifth spot. This is followed by Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu, which releases on Netflix later this month.

Bhuvan Bam starrer web series Taaza Khabar, where he plays a man who gains the superpower of knowing the future, is on the seventh spot of the list of most anticipated Indian movies and shows.

Chiranjeevi starrer Waltair Veerayya, which also stars Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, is on the eighth spot. The film releases on Sankranthi, and its Hindi version is also scheduled to release on the same date. Another Telugu film, Veera Simha Reddy starring Nandamuri Balakrishna is on the tenth spot. This film also stars Shruti Haasan.

Diljit Dosanjh and Sargun Mehta starrer Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne, which released in theatres in 2022, and is set to release digitally on ZEE5 in January is on the ninth spot. While the list is called ‘Most Anticipated New Indian Movies and Shows’, it mostly includes titled from January.