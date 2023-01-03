scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Pathaan, Varisu, Thunivu most anticipated films of 2023 as per IMDb, Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh also on the list

IMDb released a list of 'Most Anticipated New Indian Movies and Shows' and it includes films like Pathaan, Varisu, Thunivu, The Y among others.

shah rukh khan, vijayShah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Vijay's Varisu are releasing in January 2023.
Listen to this article
Pathaan, Varisu, Thunivu most anticipated films of 2023 as per IMDb, Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh also on the list
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

IMDb has released the list of the ten most anticipated Indian films and shows. The list is based on the number of page views that each title has received and as expected, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan tops the list.

With 42.1% (% of top 10 page views), the Siddharth Anand directorial is the most anticipated release at the moment. The makers had previously released a teaser, followed by two songs – Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Besharam Rang created quite a stir on social media with several political outfits objecting to the colours of the costumes worn by the film’s actors, SRK and Deepika Padukone.

Vijay starrer Varisu is next on the list with 14.7%. The film is releasing on January 12 alongside Ajith’s Thunivu. Thunivu is fourth on the list. The competition between the two Tamil stars is heating up at the moment after producer Dil Raju made a statement saying that Vijay was a “bigger star” than Ajith.

Also Read |Ashneer Grover thought ‘bhaad mein jaa tu’ after being told he couldn’t get picture with Salman Khan: ‘Aisi kaunsi heropanti…’

Horror film The Y has the third spot on the list. Starring Leonilla, Yuvan Hariharan, Kamal Ghimiray, Abhinava Kiran, Prithal Uday Pawar, and directed by Girideva Raaj, the film follows a woman who experiences paranormal incidents after she brings a mysterious grandfather clock in her new house.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...

Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, which is based on the premise that Gandhi survived the assassination attempt made by Godse, finds itself on the fifth spot. This is followed by Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu, which releases on Netflix later this month.

Bhuvan Bam starrer web series Taaza Khabar, where he plays a man who gains the superpower of knowing the future, is on the seventh spot of the list of most anticipated Indian movies and shows.

Chiranjeevi starrer Waltair Veerayya, which also stars Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, is on the eighth spot. The film releases on Sankranthi, and its Hindi version is also scheduled to release on the same date. Another Telugu film, Veera Simha Reddy starring Nandamuri Balakrishna is on the tenth spot. This film also stars Shruti Haasan.

Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh and Sargun Mehta starrer Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne, which released in theatres in 2022, and is set to release digitally on ZEE5 in January is on the ninth spot. While the list is called ‘Most Anticipated New Indian Movies and Shows’, it mostly includes titled from January.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-01-2023 at 15:40 IST
Next Story

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer quits

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan ring in New Year with sons Taimur, Jeh
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan ring in New Year with sons Taimur, Jeh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close