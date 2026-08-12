‘Reality hit me’: Parul Gulati expected Rs 45K a night rent for Goa villa, now charges Rs 11K

Actor and entrepreneur Parul Gulati, who founded hair-extension brand Nish Hair, has built a successful business alongside her acting career. But her investments in Goa have given her a very different lesson in entrepreneurship. Parul once expected to charge Rs 45,000 a night for her Goa villa; today, the property charges Rs 11,000. Her second venture, Malkin Hostel, has also taught her that running a hospitality business is far less glamorous than it appears online.

In a recent conversation with Sharan Hegde on Finance With Sharan, Parul opened up about the economics of her two Goa properties, how her expectations changed after entering the market and the realities of running a hospitality business.

Parul Gulati’s Rs 40,000-a-night Goa villa plan

Parul booked her two-bedroom villa in Nerul, Goa, in 2021. She said the property was initially quoted at Rs 2.7 crore plus taxes, taking the total cost to around Rs 3.1 crore after taxes, stamp duty and maintenance. She was initially promised possession within two years, but delays during the Covid-19 pandemic meant she eventually received it four years later, in January 2026.

When she spoke about the property on the same show in 2024, Parul had said she expected to charge Rs 45,000 a night for the villa. She revisited that estimate and admitted that “reality hit” as the Goa rental market became more crowded.

“So I was very clear, but as I said on your podcast, that I will charge 45K a night. Reality hit me because back then there weren’t so many villas, so many luxury villas,” she said.

Parul said the Goa rental market has changed significantly since then, with many more properties entering the market.

“Over 4-5 years, there are way more properties,” she said, adding that the “market is flooded” with rental properties.

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The difference between her original expectation and the current reality is significant. “Right now we are charging 11K,” she said, clarifying that the villa currently rents for Rs 11,000 a night.

Parul said the property gets around 30-40% occupancy during the off-season, generating about Rs 1.2 lakh a month. After expenses, she said around Rs 70,000-80,000 remains. During the peak season, she expects to charge around Rs 20,000 a night at 70% occupancy, which could bring in around Rs 3.5-4 lakh a month.

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Based on those calculations, the villa could generate around Rs 23 lakh in gross rental income annually, with approximately Rs 15-16 lakh left after expenses.

Interestingly, Parul said rental income was never her primary reason for buying the property.

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“I never saw it as I’m going to become richer through the rental income. It was about, it’s an appreciating asset, which is going to make me, you know, create wealth for me over time,” she said.

She also said the property’s value has increased from the Rs 3.1 crore she invested to around Rs 4.5 crore today.

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Her Malkin Hostel

The villa was not Parul’s only investment in Goa. She also invested Rs 1.2 crore in Malkin Hostel, a hospitality venture housed in a large property in Goa. The hostel has been described as a restored Goan home with dorms, private rooms, a pool, garden and common spaces.

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Speaking about the business, Parul revealed that running it costs her close to Rs 6 lakh a month, including rent, electricity and salaries. The rent alone is Rs 3 lakh a month.

She also spent Rs 18 lakh on building the swimming pool, while her initial investment in refurbishing the property came to Rs 1.2 crore.

The hostel makes around Rs 5.5 lakh in revenue during the off-season, but Parul said that still puts the business in a loss because her monthly operating expenses are around Rs 6 lakh. She expects the property could make around Rs 12 lakh during the peak season, although she has not yet experienced a full peak season.

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The property also has a Nish Hair store, which Parul said does around Rs 10 lakh in sales and generates approximately Rs 3 lakh in profit. That profit effectively covers the hostel’s Rs 3 lakh monthly rent.

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But despite the attractive Instagram image of a Goa hospitality business, Parul said the reality is very different.

“So not as sexy as it looks on Instagram. Not at all. I think running an old property is… Hospitality business is very difficult,” she said.

‘Even when I make 9 lakh a month, it’s still not enough’

Parul explained that the hostel’s earnings are frequently eaten into by maintenance and unexpected expenses. She also admitted that she does not know when she will break even on the Rs 1.2 crore investment.

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For now, Parul is also using the property for community activities and events. She spoke about hosting Malkin Mindset Weekend, where women founders stayed at the property, and said she has also hosted brand events there.

However, she remains cautious about putting more money into the venture.

“I’m thinking of adding more activities but I’m so scared to put in more money in this,” she said. “Even when I make 9 lakh a month, it’s still not enough for me.”

Parul is currently appearing on The Traitors 2.

DISCLAIMER: The financial details and property expectations discussed in this article are shared for informational and storytelling purposes only and do not constitute financial, investment, or real estate advice. Real estate investments involve market risks, liquidity constraints, and shifting market conditions. Readers are advised to conduct independent due diligence or consult a certified professional before making personal financial investments.