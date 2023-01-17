Park So-dam on cancer diagnosis while shooting Phantom, says she almost lost her voice: ‘I even cried…’

South Korean star Park So-dam, who shot to international fame with the Oscar-winning film Parasite, opened up about her recent cancer diagnosis and how she continued working through 2021 despite her health deteriorating.

So-dam talked about her worsening health while she worked on the film Phantom. She was later diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer. As quoted by Soompi, she said, “While filming, I didn’t know my body was in pain. I just thought it was burnout. It was the first time I felt afraid to go on set. I think my body was sending me a signal, but I just thought of it as a mental issue. I felt so apologetic towards the director and my seniors. After filming, I even cried because I felt apologetic.”

Owing to these struggles, Park So-dam was apprehensive about watching the completed film. However, the director reassured her. “While waiting for my biopsy results, I did my dubbing for Phantom. I was in a bad state, to the point where I almost lost my voice, so if I was just a little bit late. I almost would’ve been unable to do the recordings,” she recalled.

Speaking about the current status of her health, So-dam revealed, “I’ve recovered my health and I feel thankful these days that I can meet lots of people and greet them with my own voice.” She continued, “Although I’ve gotten a lot better, my skin has been a mess due to hormone imbalances. Going to pilates five or six times a week, I’m rediscovering my body’s flow. My stamina has not fully returned to what it used to be. If I think about this time last year, I can only think about how happy I am.”

The actor is preparing for the release of her upcoming film Phantom, which is set in 1933, during the Japanese colonisation of Korea. The movie focuses on the story of the suspects who were locked up in isolated hotels as they were considered ‘potential phantom spies’ planted by anti-Japanese organisations in the Japanese Government-General of Korea.