Panel suggests umbrella body for all film institutions

A government committee headed by Chief Information Commissioner and former I&B Secretary Bimal Julka has recommended the setting up of an apex body under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to look into all aspects of film production with four verticals — education, archives, film festivals and film production.

However, sources said it is a long road ahead as execution will still require a lot of work.

The committee looked into “Rationalisation/Closure/Merger of Film Media Units” and “Review of Autonomous Bodies”. The reports were submitted to I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday.

The committee found “overlapping activities undertaken by multiple institutes” and has suggested “an umbrella configuration with four broad verticals under which institutes should work”. It recommended that the umbrella body under the I&B Ministry should be headed by professionals but assisted by bureaucrats. It has also recommended a film promotion fund to fund independent filmmakers.

