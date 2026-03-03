‘Pandit Ravi Shankar said whatever life I have left, I would love to teach him’: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma recalls initiation ceremony

Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has claimed that he was the final disciple of the late sitar legend Pandit Ravi Shankar; a claim strongly disputed by Shankar’s daughter, sitarist Anoushka Shankar. And now in a recent conversation with Grazia, Rishab revisited these assertions, recounting his first encounter with the maestro and how the legendary musician decided to mentor him.

‘Rishab is very talented but needs grooming’: Pandit Ravi Shankar

He described how, as a child, he performed at a memorial concert in Delhi featuring “giants of the Delhi classic circuit,” a performance that was eventually uploaded online. The recording eventually reached Pandit Ravi Shankar through Sukanya Shankar in Encinitas, prompting a summons. “I assumed it was a polite listening session, so I packed my sitar, brought flowers and sweets,” Rishab said. “But instead, I walked into a Gandabandh puja, an initiation ceremony. There was a long chat about whether I had other gurus,” he recalled. “And at the end he said, ‘He is very talented but needs grooming. Whatever life I have left, I would love to teach him.’”