Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt’s India release postponed indefinitely

The Legend of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan and Maheera Khan, was scheduled to release in Punjab and some other parts of North India on December 30.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time.
Amid an unofficial ban on Pakistani films in India, there were reports that Fawad Khan’s recent hit, The Legend of Maula Jatt, was scheduled to release in India on December 30. However, a day before it was supposed to come out, the film’s release has been indefinitely postponed. While many reports suggested that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has revoked the release of the Fawad Khan starrer in India, there has been no official statement from the certification body.

The spokesperson of multiplex chain INOX confirmed to indianexpress.com that the film’s release has been postponed indefinitely, and no new date has been announced for Bilal Lashari ‘s directorial. They said, “The film has been postponed, that’s what we’re told by the programming team. A new release date is not announced.”

The Pakistani blockbuster was all set to release in Punjab on December 30, making it the first film from across the border to come out in India after 11 years. Ever since the 2016 Uri attack in which at least 19 army personnel were killed, Pakistani artistes and films have been missing from India’s art scene.

“It will be played in Punjab and a few theatres in Delhi in INOX where there are Punjabi-speaking people,” Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer of INOX Leisure, had told the Press Trust of India on December 26.

After an official announcement was made about the film releasing in India, Ameya Khopkar, a leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), had objected to this move, saying that his party will not allow the movie to be shown in India.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is an adaptation of the 1979 classic Maula Jatt. Besides Fawad Khan, the film stars Mahira Khan who was last seen in Bollywood film Raees with Shah Rukh Khan.

The Legend of Maula Jatt, since its release in October, has turned out to be the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time as it has crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 17:29 IST
