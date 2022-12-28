The Crown actor Humayun Saeed reveals how co-star Elizabeth Debicki comforted him before romantic scenes: ‘Ek toh 6 foot 3 inch ki woh ladki hai’

Pakistani actor Humayun Saaed opened up about working in the fifth season of the Netflix series The Crown, in which he played the role of Dr Hasnat Khan, Princess Diana’s partner. He said that he never expected that he would be cast in the period drama and was rather nervous in the beginning. However, his co-star Elizabeth Debicki, who plays the role of Princess Diana, put him at ease.

On the Mirza Malik Show, hosted by Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, they asked Saeed about his experience of working on the show, and particularly the romantic scenes that he shared with Debicki. He answered, “It was such a big production. I’ve seen all four seasons of The Crown, and I never expected that I would be a part of the show. I was nervous and excited.” Remembering his first meeting with Debicki, he described her as a ‘6 foot 3 inch ki ladki’, and added, “I like her very much too. She’s a good actress. I’ve watched her films, The Night Manager and The Great Gatsby. She was in Tenet, too.”

Saeed said that he was rather nervous about the romantic scenes, and he confessed this to Debicki during the rehearsals. He recalled how she reassured him and let him know that the show’s creator Peter Morgan was impressed by him. “She said, ‘You have nothing to be nervous about’,” said Saeed. Sania Mirza responded that he didn’t seem ‘nervous’ at all. Saeed clarified, “Being nervous doesn’t mean that I was worried about my acting, but in this new atmosphere and feelings, I was shy. Yet that girl gave me so much comfort, she would tell me so many times ‘You look adorable’. I told her, keep complimenting me like this, I’ll keep doing good work.” He said that she also praised him in interviews, later.

Shoaib Malik also joked during the course of the show, “Aap Princess Diana ke bohut karreb nazar aaye (You shared many intimate scenes with Princess Diana).” Laughing, Saeed replied, “Usi ki struggle karraha tha (I struggled to get here).” Sania asked, “Kuch aaya response (Any response?).” Saeed answered, “Yes, I got a lot of response from the people.” Saeed’s kissing scene with Debicki from the show also dominated Twitter discourse for several days.

The Mirza-Malik show, hosted by Sania and Shoaib, was unveiled last month amid divorce rumours surrounding the couple. The show airs on the OTT platform, Urduflix.