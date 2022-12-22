Oscars 2023 Shortlists: SS Rajamouli’s RRR advances in only one category, Last Film Show is one step closer to International Feature nomination

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday announced the shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming Oscars. Despite an intensive campaign, director SS Rajamouli’s RRR managed to advance in only one category, Music (Original Song), for the song “Naatu Naatu”. The film had been submitted for consideration in several categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Visual Effects, among others. It should be noted that while RRR failed to feature in any other list barring Original Song, it still has a chance to bag nominations in the other major categories, including Best Picture and Best Director. This would be a first for an Indian film.
Meanwhile, the Gujarati film Last Film Show managed to advance in the International Feature Film category, and Shaunak Sen’s documentary All That Breathes, a festival darling, progressed in the Documentary Feature Film race. It is interesting to note that Last Film Show’s submission for the Oscars had created quite the uproar as many wanted the more popular and commercially successful RRR to be chosen as India’s official selection for International Feature category nomination. Kartiki Gonsalves’ documentary short The Elephant Whisperers also managed to secure a place in the shortlist category of Documentary Short Film.
All said and done, it is Shaunak Sen’s acclaimed documentary feature All That Breathes that has a strong chance to not only score a nomination for the upcoming Oscars, but to actually win one. Last year, Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s documentary Writing With Fire had secured an Oscar nomination.
Here are all the nominees in the ten categories:
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Bad Axe
Children of the Mist
Descendant
Fire of Love
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
Hidden Letters
A House Made of Splinters
The Janes
Last Flight Home
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Retrograde
The Territory
DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton
Anastasia
Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison
As Far as They Can Run
The Elephant Whisperers
The Flagmakers
Happiness Is £4 Million
Haulout
Holding Moses
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Nuisance Bear
Shut Up and Paint
Stranger at the Gate
38 at the Garden
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Close
“Return to Seoul
Holy Spider
Saint Omer
All Quiet on the Western Front
Last Film Show
The Quiet Girl
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
The Blue Caftan
Joyland
EO
Decision to Leave
Cairo Conspiracy
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Blonde
Crimes of the Future
Elvis
Emancipation
The Whale
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Devotion
Don’t Worry Darling
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Nope
She Said
The Woman King
Women Talking
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
“Time” from Amsterdam
“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from Avatar: The Way of Water
“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once
“Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
“Til You’re Home” from A Man Called Otto
“Naatu Naatu” from RRR
“My Mind & Me” from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
“Good Afternoon” from Spirited
“Applause” from Tell It like a Woman
“Stand Up” from Till
“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick
“Dust & Ash” from The Voice of Dust and Ash
“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing
“New Body Rhumba” from White Noise
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Black Slide
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Debutante
The Flying Sailor
The Garbage Man
Ice Merchants
It’s Nice in Here
More than I Want to Remember
My Year of Dicks
New Moon
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Passenger
Save Ralph
Sierra
Steakhouse
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
All in Favor
Almost Home
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
The Lone Wolf
Nakam
Night Ride
Plastic Killer
The Red Suitcase
The Right Words
Sideral
The Treatment
Tula
Warsha
SOUND
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Moonage Daydream
Top Gun: Maverick
VISUAL EFFECTS
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Jurassic World Dominion
Nope
Thirteen Lives
Top Gun: Maverick
The 95th Oscars will be held live in Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on March 12 next year. Popular talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will be returning for his third stint to host the prestigious event.