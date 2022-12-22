Oscars 2023 Shortlists: SS Rajamouli’s RRR advances in only one category, Last Film Show is one step closer to International Feature nomination

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday announced the shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming Oscars. Despite an intensive campaign, director SS Rajamouli’s RRR managed to advance in only one category, Music (Original Song), for the song “Naatu Naatu”. The film had been submitted for consideration in several categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Visual Effects, among others. It should be noted that while RRR failed to feature in any other list barring Original Song, it still has a chance to bag nominations in the other major categories, including Best Picture and Best Director. This would be a first for an Indian film.

Meanwhile, the Gujarati film Last Film Show managed to advance in the International Feature Film category, and Shaunak Sen’s documentary All That Breathes, a festival darling, progressed in the Documentary Feature Film race. It is interesting to note that Last Film Show’s submission for the Oscars had created quite the uproar as many wanted the more popular and commercially successful RRR to be chosen as India’s official selection for International Feature category nomination. Kartiki Gonsalves’ documentary short The Elephant Whisperers also managed to secure a place in the shortlist category of Documentary Short Film.

All said and done, it is Shaunak Sen’s acclaimed documentary feature All That Breathes that has a strong chance to not only score a nomination for the upcoming Oscars, but to actually win one. Last year, Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s documentary Writing With Fire had secured an Oscar nomination.

Here are all the nominees in the ten categories:

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Bad Axe

Children of the Mist

Descendant

Fire of Love

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Hidden Letters

A House Made of Splinters

The Janes

Last Flight Home

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Retrograde

The Territory

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton

Anastasia

Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison

As Far as They Can Run

The Elephant Whisperers

The Flagmakers

Happiness Is £4 Million

Haulout

Holding Moses

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Nuisance Bear

Shut Up and Paint

Stranger at the Gate

38 at the Garden

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Close

“Return to Seoul

Holy Spider

Saint Omer

All Quiet on the Western Front

Last Film Show

The Quiet Girl

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

The Blue Caftan

Joyland

EO

Decision to Leave

Cairo Conspiracy

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blonde

Crimes of the Future

Elvis

Emancipation

The Whale

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Devotion

Don’t Worry Darling

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Nope

She Said

The Woman King

Women Talking

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“Time” from Amsterdam

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from Avatar: The Way of Water

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

“Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Til You’re Home” from A Man Called Otto

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR

“My Mind & Me” from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

“Good Afternoon” from Spirited

“Applause” from Tell It like a Woman

“Stand Up” from Till

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

“Dust & Ash” from The Voice of Dust and Ash

“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing

“New Body Rhumba” from White Noise

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Black Slide

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Debutante

The Flying Sailor

The Garbage Man

Ice Merchants

It’s Nice in Here

More than I Want to Remember

My Year of Dicks

New Moon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Passenger

Save Ralph

Sierra

Steakhouse

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

All in Favor

Almost Home

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

The Lone Wolf

Nakam

Night Ride

Plastic Killer

The Red Suitcase

The Right Words

Sideral

The Treatment

Tula

Warsha

SOUND

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick

VISUAL EFFECTS

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

Thirteen Lives

Top Gun: Maverick

The 95th Oscars will be held live in Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on March 12 next year. Popular talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will be returning for his third stint to host the prestigious event.