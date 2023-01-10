Oscars 2023: RRR, Kantara and Gangubai Kathiawadi on reminder list, Vivek Agnihotri and Rishab Shetty celebrate

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has come out with a list of 301 feature films eligible for Oscars with Indian films RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and Kantara making the cut. The reminder list includes movies that can officially compete in various categories but merely featuring in the list does not guarantee that the film will advance in the final nominations of the Academy Awards, to be announced on January 24.

Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show (Last Film Show), India’s official Oscar entry, also features in the list along with Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, Marathi titles Me Vasantrao and Tujhya Sathi Kahi Hi, R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Iravin Nizhal and Kannada movie Vikrant Rona.

Agnihotri wrote on Twitter, “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles has been shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in the first list of @TheAcademy. It’s one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema.”

Rishab Shetty also posted a congratulatory message, “We are overjoyed to share that ‘Kantara’ has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support. Can’t wait to see it shine at the #Oscars #Kantara @hombalefilms #HombaleFilms.”

Documentaries All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen and Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers are also part of the list. From the listed films, four entries — Chhello Show, RRR, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers — have already made it to the Oscars shortlists for four categories.

In the shortlist for 10 categories which AMPAS unveiled in December, Chhello Show made it to the best international film segment, while “Naatu Naatu” from the blockbuster RRR found a place in the music (original song) category.

All That Breathes was included in the documentary feature shortlist and The Elephant Whisperers in the documentary short category.

This is perhaps the first time India has made it to four Oscar shortlists, the stage before nominations.