‘He’s an anomaly’: How Orry’s team turned a ‘month-long bubble’ into a 2.7x brand jackpot

From being a familiar face in Bollywood party circles to turning into a full-blown internet phenomenon, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry’s rise has sparked equal parts curiosity and debate. And according to the team managing him at Dharma Cornerstone Agency, his rise is anything but accidental. Kim Sharma, Executive Vice President at DCA, and Rajeev Masand, its COO, offered a glimpse into what makes Orry work and why brands and audiences can’t seem to look away.

In a conversation with Unfiltered Entertainment, Kim Sharma said that Orry’s appeal isn’t something that can be manufactured from scratch.

Kim said, “We are very proud and always happy to have this little genie out of a bottle that we’ve been lucky to grab. I think taking a lot of credit would be unfair, because he himself is that person. He’s extremely driven, very, very bright, sharp on the ball, intelligent and creative. So, I think he’s just an anomaly in many ways, an amalgamation of things that you can’t imagine in one person.”

Orry first grabbed attention through his frequent appearances alongside Bollywood’s biggest names, often seen partying with star kids and celebrities. But what began as curiosity soon turned into a full-blown internet phenomenon.

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‘Perception is reality’

Kim Sharma added that Orry’s journey has also been about how people perceive him—and how that perception has evolved over time.

“So, over time, a perception was put out there for people to feel like this person is important. And over time, that changed, because people started realising that there’s a polarising effect on this person. And anything that polarises, you know, it’s a jackpot, you’re there.”

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Turning buzz into business

For Kim Sharma, that very polarisation has worked in Orry’s favour, especially when it comes to brand value and engagement.

Kim said, “Now, how you manipulate that polarisation, how you use it to your advantage, and sometimes make it look like a disadvantage. How you do that, is the skill set of talent and the team behind. I think with Orry, we’ve had crazy, victorious moments.”

She added, “We’ve done brand films, where we’ve actually been able to show a 2.7x return to the brand on products. We’ve done these case studies, we’ve started out marketing initiatives, which have turned into completely organic community, fan, haters, lovers led, like the voice has become so big that the brand is like, oh, we were going to seed comments. And we’re like, yeah, we don’t seed comments.”

From brand campaigns to viral moments, Orry has positioned himself as more than just a socialite, he’s become a marketing force.

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‘He’s a social experiment’

At the same time, Kim Sharma acknowledged that Orry doesn’t fit into any one box, even for those working closely with him. “It’s a matter of big pride for us. I think he’s a social experiment. When people ask us let’s have Orry on stage, and Orry and me always ask this question, but what will we do on stage? Because what do we do? We talk, but we talk intelligence, but there’s a perception, there is a lifestyle, it’s carefully crafted.”

From ‘bubble that will burst’ to long-term play

Looking back, Kim Sharma admitted that even the team initially didn’t expect the momentum around Orry to last this long. “When we first started, we were going to be a bubble that burst in a month. Like no one was going to care. And I think we’re one and a half years down that line. And we’re only receiving better opportunities, being able to do bigger things, moving into new spaces.”

Now, the focus has shifted from virality to longevity.

“And I think on day one, when I met Orry, and when we had the conversation about bringing him to the agency, Rajeev and me had this chat, and we discussed what’s the plan going to be like. For me, the keyword has always been longevity. That’s where success for me was with this client. Longevity means success. Everybody wants to know him, everybody wants a picture with him. Everybody wants to invite him. How do we as the talent team keep that into a very secure, stable, evenly running graph, which doesn’t only show a spike and then a dip. There’s also a plateau.”

The long game

For Kim Sharma, sustaining relevance, not just achieving it, is the real challenge.

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“With this person (Orry), funnily and ironically enough, the plateau is the most important because the peaks we’re hitting every day, how do we reach that spot where we just cruise control 10 years, 15 years, 20 years. That’s the real objective with him. I’m pretty sure the way we’re running it, you will give him that longevity. He’ll also give it on his own. He doesn’t need anyone, he’ll give it himself. But we are happy that he chooses us.”

Rajeev Masand added, “She’s not telling you a lot of big plans that she has. We’re not telling any plans. We’re all excited to see.”

Kim Sharma ended by stressing that Orry’s biggest strength is his independence.

“He can do it all on his own and everyone should know this. He’s one of the most self-sufficient people we know, but we are very lucky and happy to be able to be on this crazy ride with him because it’s an amazingly great ride. It’s fun.”