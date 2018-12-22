Zero: A dozen of cameos, and all of them wasted

Juhi Chawla’s cameo in Andaz Apna Apna was the highlight of the cult film. Hrithik Roshan in Luck By Chance and Amitabh Bachchan in Paheli did the same. And how about the dozens of actors who agreed to make a special appearance in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om? Well, they gave us a blockbuster song “Deewangi” and also moments to chuckle in the 2007 hit film. Aanand L Rai’s Zero also boasts of some of the biggest names in the industry who make cameo appearances. But do they linger in our minds after we leave the cinema halls? NO!

Zero has many Bollywood A-listers making a friendly appearance. And what could have been an added attraction in this Shah Rukh Khan starrer, becomes an opportunity lost.

Zero has a sequence where actors Juhi Chawla, Karisma Kapoor, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt gather to watch SRK’s Bauua Singh make a star fall. And just like Bauua’s talent fails, so does this scene. Alia with a phone in her hand, ready to click the moment is ridiculously funny, Kajol and Rani cannot recreate the same magic they do during their cameos in Karan Johar films. While Deepika looks lost in one corner, Karisma is just a face in the camera. The only saving grace is Sridevi and Juhi Chawla. Juhi looks as fresh and charming as ever, and Sridevi, in her last screen appearance, makes everyone emotional.

Did this scene look like the extension of a Lux soap advertisement? Yes! Now, edit out this scene from the film, and nothing would be lost.

We all knew about Salman Khan’s appearance in the song “Issaqbaazi”. Of course the track is great and so is the camaraderie between Salman and SRK. But, wait, there’s even Remo D’Souza and Ganesh Acharya in the video, who enter, dance and exit. The song in itself is great as a single, but did we need Salman? Maybe, maybe not.

Many might not even remember the blink-and-miss cameos of Arjun Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan in one of the Bollywood events recreated in the film. Yes, they were there. But I won’t ask you to watch Zero again to confirm that. Not at all!

A talented actor like Abhay Deol is totally wasted with mere 3-4 dialogues in an extended cameo. R Madhavan’s special appearance was equally disappointing. Sad that Rai couldn’t utilize properly his heroes from Raanjhaana and Tanu Weds Manu, respectively. Did I miss out Mallika Dua? Yes, she was there in a tiny bit role too.

The cameos, which could have been a breather in an already disappointing film, turn into the most forgetful appearances seen in recent times.

And we were expecting another Om Shanti Om here!