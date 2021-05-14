When will Amy Adams’ long-delayed, well-deserved Oscar arrive?

Amy Adams is one of the most well-known names of Hollywood. She has been working in the entertainment industry for over two decades now, and has multiple blockbusters and critically acclaimed performances under her belt. Adams is also one of those people who has featured in the highest paid actresses list three times now. She has been nominated for six Academy Awards and seven BAFTAs but is yet to win either of those awards, which is befuddling to someone who has seen her rise and evolve with every role she has picked up.

Thankfully, Amy Adams has won two Golden Globes out of the nine times she has been nominated for one. But winning them is not enough, and it should not be enough for someone of Amy’s talent. She can juggle dramatic and comedic roles equally well. She can channel both sensuality and innocence, rage and sorrow, and display all these emotions simultaneously within the runtime of one movie. ‘That’ is Amy Adams’ scope as an artiste, that wide is her range. So how come she has still not been given one of the most prestigious awards in the world an artiste can hope to get? Remember when this had happened to Leonardo DiCaprio? Remember the outrage, despair and shock? And then the Academy finally presented him with an Oscar for an average movie like The Revenant. I sincerely hope that that is not the fate of Amy Adams, that she gets her share of recognition when she should.

One of the most shocking snubs was when the actor did not receive a single acting nomination, despite delivering two knock-out performances in the same year with Nocturnal Animals and Arrival. Both were praised by the critics, and Arrival was a legitimate ticket window smasher, minting a whopping 203 million dollars off its modest 47 million dollar budget. That is the definite sign that you have ‘arrived.’ I remember reading an article at the time stating that despite being at the front and centre of Vanity Fair’s ‘Oscar photoshoot’ that year, Adams had to return empty-handed, with zilch nomination, let alone a golden statuette in tow.

Amy Adams in a still from Nocturnal Animals. (Photo: Focus Features) Amy Adams in a still from Nocturnal Animals. (Photo: Focus Features)

Amy Adams began her career in films by featuring as a supporting character in the 1999 movie Drop Dead Gorgeous. Her next big role was playing one of the leads in the sequel of Cruel Intentions in 2002. In the same year, she was seen sharing a brief amount of screen time with Leonardo DiCaprio, in the con-drama Catch Me If You Can. But it was not before the 2005 movie Junebug, where she was seen as a chatty, pregnant lady, that Adams got her first major breakthrough. She was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in the movie.

Adams struck another milestone two years later when she appeared as a Disney princess in the memorable Disney musical, Enchanted. Amy sang, danced, fell in love and found her footing in the physical, live-action realm as Princess Giselle. Since then, there has been no stopping Adams, who is seemingly getting hungrier for memorable, meaty roles.

After Enchanted, Adams has been seen in Doubt, Julie and Julia, The Fighter, The Master, Man of Steel, Her, Big Eyes, Arrival, Nocturnal Animals and Vice among other features. Her movies may not always have been great, but Adams has been consistently good in them, and that is saying something about an artiste who has been around for two decades. Most of them get tired, burnt out at this stage. But even now, Adams is going at full gusto; she is currently awaiting the release of her long-delayed thriller The Woman in the Window. According to various reports, she is already filming the Enchanted sequel called Disenchanted in Ireland. And her upcoming musical teen drama Dear Evan Hansen is in its post-production phase. Clearly, Amy Adams has her plate full. Not that it matters with someone of her calibre, but her awards rack is still missing a few well-deserved trophies.