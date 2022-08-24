Vijay Deverakonda’s loyal fans deserve a successful Liger

Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s debut Hindi film Liger is ready to hit theatres. Liger, which is shot in both Hindi and Telugu, seems to be designed as a pan-Indian movie. An experienced director like Puri Jagannadh, a top notch Bollywood producer like Karan Johar co-producing the project, a sought after leading man Vijay Deverakonda and American boxing legend Mike Tyson in an extended cameo, it has all elements to entice the audience. The team of Liger, spearheaded by Deverakonda, has been tirelessly promoting the film across India. From going to malls, making videos with social media influencers, to giving interviews, they are doing it all. However, it is important to realise that Liger is not just about a Bollywood debut for Deverakonda, it is about giving his loyal Telugu audience a blockbuster that they have been waiting for years.

Let’s rewind a little, a young Deverakonda made his acting debut in 2011 with Telugu film Nuvvila, and after a handful of releases, he struck gold with National Award-winning movie Pelli Choopulu in 2016. However, the actor became a sensation in Tollywood after playing the titular role of the angry, regressive lover Arjun Reddy in 2017. His fan following increased not just in Telugu states but across borders.

Then Geetha Govindam carried his success further. However, after this 2018 film, Vijay Deverakonda treaded on shaky grounds and his films like NOTA, Taxiwala broke his success streak. His pairing with Rashmika Mandanna in the 2019 film Dear Comrade did salvage the situation a little but could only do so much for him at the box office. His last Telugu film World Famous Lover crashed at the box office, much to the dismay of fans.

Since the last quarter of 2018, Deverakonda’s fans have been waiting for him to recreate his Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam magic. The actor’s fans are not just waiting for him to make his Bollywood debut, they are waiting to be reminded as to why he is their favourite ‘Rowdy’.

According to film trade experts, as much as Rs 150 crore is riding on Vijay Deverakonda’s shoulders with Liger. So, can Liger make or break Deverakonda’s career?

Film trade analyst Atul Mohan tells indianexpress.com, “Vijay gave Arjun Reddy and he is undoubtedly the biggest actor in his generation. His Arjun Reddy-remake revived a Bollywood actor’s career. When an actor gives a blockbuster like Arjun Reddy, he can afford to have next 3-4 films underperform but of couse, the pressure on him to match the success is always there. Liger is made with a budget of approximately Rs 110 crore and the film has already done a pre-sales business of Rs 85-Rs 90 crore in Telugu market alone. All the first day shows are housefull in Hyderabad.”

He adds, “Approximately Rs 150 crore is riding on Vijay’s shoulders with Liger.”

Liger’s team has done aggressive marketing in North India and that is the key market for Vijay Deverakonda right now. Chennai-based film trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai believes that Liger needs to be part of the Rs 100 crore club in order to keep Deverakonda at the top. However, he isn’t counting much on the actor’s Telugu fan base.

“The northern India audience holds the key to Liger,” says Pillai as he adds, “I feel that the Telugu market alone will not be enough to sail Liger. Because of its aggressive marketing in northern India, this film will have to take a good opening and the signs are there because Karthikeya 2 has done superb business. A lot is riding on Liger,” he says.

Sreedhar Pillai also believes that content has to be strong for Vijay Deverakonda to make his mark.

“Fans alone cannot make any film a hit. They will be there on the first day-first show but it is the content that matters. Other than that whether it is Vijay Deverakonda or other bigger star, you have to have solid content. If content is good, fans are an added attraction,“ he says.

And what if Liger fails to make an impact? What happens to Deverakonda?

Pillai answers, “It will not affect his market. Probably, his all-India value will be affected. His Telugu market will remain the same. But the film must join the 100 crore club to get the profit. It is of utmost importance.”

Liger is about an underdog played by Vijay Deverakonda. His fierce nature, supported by his mother (played by Ramya Krishna), takes him to a boxing ring where his journey to success begins. While the box office is waiting for a blockbuster with bated breath, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh says it’s too soon to say anything.

“For every actor, every film is challenge. He has to go beyond the previous film that he has done. If it was not successful, you have to make the next one successful and if the previous one was a hit, then you have to make the next one, a superhit. Right now it is too soon to predict what Liger can do.”

However, he does add, “Vijay has a good track record. He has already got a legacy.”