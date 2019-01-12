Uri: The Vicky Kaushal starrer gets it right as long as the drama is on the battleground

In an interview to indianexpress.com, actor Vicky Kaushal had said that Uri: The Surgical Strike revolves more around the Indian army’s planning and execution of the strike rather than the politics behind it. And the Aditya Dhar directorial, thankfully, does that and hence gets it right.

The patriotic thriller, starring Kaushal in the role of an army officer, tells the real-life story of how the army and Indian intelligence forces planned the surgical strike on Pakistani terrorists in September 2016 as a retaliation to the Uri attack.

Uri is definitely one of the most stylish and stunningly shot mission-based Indian films. It stands out for its superbly executed combat scenes (special mention to the director of photography, Mitesh Mirchandani).

Performance by the cast is what provides the able support to the vision of Aditya Dhar, who makes an impactful debut with the film.

Vicky Kaushal, who leads the pack, stands tall as an officer, who wears aggression only on the battleground and is otherwise a man who is not afraid to show his emotions. This is a refreshing departure from the stereotyped brooding and chest-thumping Bollywood army officers. Some of the emotional scenes, in particular, are testimony to Vicky’s depth as a performer.

Also impressive, albeit in a small role, is actor Mohit Raina in his big screen debut. The actor looks the part of a sincere army officer, who is always ready to lead the charge and also comfortably take a step back to make space for others to come to the front.

Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari and Manasi Parekh also do justice to their parts. Drama in the story, however, is missable and makes you want to see more of the action, which on the other hand, thrills as long as it lasts.