Tu Meri Main Tera: Love stories can’t be a one-man show, but Kartik Aaryan’s characters can’t let go of their narcissism

Tu Meri Main Tera Main tera Tu Meri is another film which poses to be a love story, when in fact, it's one-man show where the woman just happens to be present.

Written by: Sampada Sharma
7 min readFeb 25, 2026 08:11 AM IST
Kartik Aaryan in Tu Meri Main Tera.Kartik Aaryan in Tu Meri Main Tera.
Make us preferred source on Google

Where are the love stories? Hindi cinema, ever since the 1950s, has largely relied on love stories being its primary form factor. Every decade of Bollywood, since then, has had its fan-favourite on-screen couples. From the era of Dilip Kumar and Madhubala to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, Bollywood and its fans have loved love stories, but those seem to be a dying trend now. With Saiyaara in 2025, the conversation of a love stories for the younger crowd resurfaced but it would be safe to say that the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda film was an anomaly as the industry seems to be heavily dependent on its men playing the macho hero, no matter what the genre might be. It was amid this crowd of macho-ness that Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (TMMTMTTM) released in theatres, and the film expectedly died on arrival. The film is now streaming and one can now say that the problem with this Sameer Vidwans directorial wasn’t its genre, but the film itself.

The narcissistic hero makes it a one-man show

This was Kartik’s second collaboration with the director after 2023’s Satyaprem Ki Katha, which also starred Kiara Advani, and it is now evident that both these films have the same problem when it comes to its central love story – the narcissistic hero who can’t be bothered about what his love interest wants. Since both these films’ stories are told via the point of view of its male character, and the women appear only as an afterthought, you can safely draw the conclusion that a love story can’t be a one-man show.

Kartik Aaryan Kartik Aaryan in Tu Meri Main Tera.

ALSO READ | Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai’s woman-hating film doesn’t grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows ‘hero’ Dhanush to burn someone alive

TMMTMTTM has a plethora of flaws – with an excessively talkative protagonist who is a little too self obsessed to look beyond his own life, Kartik’s Ray comes across as a non affable, and a rather annoying version of Geet. The director believes him to be a reincarnation of DDLJ’s Raj, but completely discounts the fact that Raj had an inherent charm that made the audience fall in love with him, despite his flaws, and he could also earn their forgiveness (of course, a lot of that was thanks to Shah Rukh Khan’s charming screen persona). Raj’s much-visible transformation was triggered by him falling in love, but here, Ray continues to be pretty much the same guy, no matter what the crisis might be. Ananya’s Rumi, thus, gets the short end of the stick in this situation.

In worshipping the man, the woman is lost

Sameer doesn’t give her a chance to blossom (but he does give her some ghastly dialogues where she talks about her father’s eventual death in an unkind fashion). She is a writer whose first book fails, yet we are told that she has a “fat cheque” coming for the next one. (What era is this where young book writers are getting fat cheques?) We aren’t meant to ask questions here, and just accept whatever the film is throwing at us. A woman as tall as her asks for help getting something off a top shelf, and you wonder, why they wouldn’t change a meet-cute as lazy as this even while they were filming it. Did no one look beyond the page to see if it was even translating well on screen?

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in Tu Meri Main Tera Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in Tu Meri Main Tera.

The focus on the hero of the story is such that he is a main character even at someone else’s wedding, and Rumi, on the other hand, can’t even be consistently shown as a dedicated daughter (which is meant to be the big conflict of the film). Even the title chosen here is just about Ray, as he declares ‘Tu Meri Main Tera’. Ray’s narcissism doesn’t allow him to think beyond himself even when he is supposedly in love. Because anyone with two brain cells would come to the conclusion that if she can’t move countries to be with him, maybe he can? Or did they think the audience would be impressed by their token feminism after ignoring her character for over two hours?

But Sameer, and Kartik too, aren’t first time offenders. Satyaprem Ki Katha, which dealt with an issue as serious as sexual assault, had Sattu (Kartik), declaring himself as Katha’s (Kiara) saviour. The film showed him as an unemployed man who finds out about his wife’s trauma after they get married, and makes it his mission to get ‘justice’ for her, with no regard for how she would want to handle the situation. In the film’s climax, Sattu announces Katha’s trauma in a large family gathering and Sameer proceeds to present him as the hero who has saved the heroine, completely ignoring if Katha even wanted to share something as personal as this with the entire world. This film too, was all about the man falling in love with the woman, whilst it consciously ignored Katha’s wishes.

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ | Saiyaara’s success can be explained, it’s a cinematic step-up for those who loved Sanam Teri Kasam

In both TMMTMTTM and Satyaprem Ki Katha, love stories are a one-man show, and in both these stories, Kartik happens to be playing that man. A few weeks ago, Kunal Kohli (Hum Tum, director), shared with SCREEN that one of the fundamental reasons that love stories aren’t clicking with the audience now is because “the heroes want to be the be-all and end-all of the film.” He said, “Mughal-e-Azam can’t only be about Salim, there has to be an Anarkali. Kajol’s role in DDLJ is as important, if not a little more, than Shah Rukh’s. In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the narrative is from Kajol’s point of view.” And after two love stories featuring one of the most popular actors of the current generation, one can easily testify that love stories aren’t an obsolete genre, but they are just not being made well. The younger generation doesn’t diss everlasting love (as was obvious after Saiyaara), and they aren’t just about ‘benching’ and ‘situationships’; what they probably need is two individuals who have as much say in a relationship, even if it’s in a movie.

Sampada Sharma
Sampada Sharma
instagram

Sampada Sharma has been the Copy Editor in the entertainment section at Indian Express Online since 2017. ... Read More

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
The Bluff movie review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shines in swashbuckling spectacle without the sting
Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars as Ercell in The Bluff
Arijit Singh says fans will hear his voice through 2026 despite retirement from playback singing: 'There are so many unfinished songs'
arijit singh update
No one except Mammootty believed in film as it 'looked like Tamil masala'; it earned 10x its budget, dethroned Mohanlal's box office record
Not only did Mammootty's character in the blockbuster defy the conventional portrayal of mass-entertainer heroes, but the film itself carried a tone and aesthetic atypical of Malayalam cinema, more closely resembling Tamil masala flicks.
Taapsee Pannu says Dunki is a gift for doing films like Assi for 10 years
Taapsee Pannu says she got a Dunki because she's done films like Assi for 10 years.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
trump state of union address
'2028 Olympics will take place in Los Angeles': Trump addresses America
TMC MP to SC on SIR: Unauthorised reviews, dodgy log-ins, blurred papers
TMC MP to Supreme Court on SIR: Unauthorised reviews, dodgy log-ins, blurred papers
Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars as Ercell in The Bluff
The Bluff movie review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas shines in swashbuckling spectacle without the sting
arijit singh update
Arijit Singh says fans will hear his voice through 2026 despite retirement from playback singing: 'There are so many unfinished songs'
Mumbai pani puri vendor water gun
Pani puri, 'combat edition': Why this Mumbai vendor is firing jaljeera from a water gun
Japan gold bars leaking water pipes
Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay
India vs Zimbabwe net session T20 World cup
T20 World Cup | Loud, purposeful and back to their best: India's Chepauk nets send a message ahead of must-win Zimbabwe clash
Rinku Singh leaves india squad T20 World cup
Rinku Singh flies home ahead of India’s T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
tariff refund
With Trump's IEEPA tariffs ruled illegal, who can claim refunds, and how do they go about it?
blood sugar
'What are the normal, prediabetic, and diabetic ranges for HbA1c, and how do they relate to daily blood sugar levels?'
Instead of storing data as flat bits, the laser creates tiny 3D structures known as voxels inside the glass. Think of them as three-dimensional pixels. (Image: Microsoft Research Blog)
The 10,000-year hard drive: Microsoft’s new breakthrough uses glass to store data forever
Must Read
T20 World Cup | Loud, purposeful and back to their best: India's Chepauk nets send a message ahead of must-win Zimbabwe clash
India vs Zimbabwe net session T20 World cup
Rinku Singh flies home ahead of India’s T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs Zimbabwe
Rinku Singh leaves india squad T20 World cup
T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy returns to Chepauk after South Africa debacle
Varun Chakaravarthy India T20 World Cup
The 10,000-year hard drive: Microsoft’s new breakthrough uses glass to store data forever
Instead of storing data as flat bits, the laser creates tiny 3D structures known as voxels inside the glass. Think of them as three-dimensional pixels. (Image: Microsoft Research Blog)
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra to debut tomorrow: What to expect from Samsung’s 2026 flagship lineup
Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026.
'What are the normal, prediabetic, and diabetic ranges for HbA1c, and how do they relate to daily blood sugar levels?'
blood sugar
Advertisement
Feb 25: Latest News
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments