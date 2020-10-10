Too much of Sidharth Shukla is killing the fun on Bigg Boss 14

Sidharth Shukla has completely overshadowed Bigg Boss 14 contestants. (Photo: PR Handout)

Has it happened to you that while watching Bigg Boss 14, you suddenly expected Shehnaaz Gill to enter or a shirtless Asim Riaz just pass by in the garden area? If yes, then you are not alone. With the show once again revolving around Sidharth Shukla, the latest season looks nothing but an extension of the last one.

Bigg Boss 2020 kickstarted with a fresh format earlier this month. Three former champions – Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla were brought in as ‘Toofani Seniors’ to mentor the ‘Fresher’ batch. While it’s not new to have past contestants coming in as guests to share their pearls of wisdom and experience, this time it has suddenly become all about them. During the premiere, they decided which housemate they wanted to accept and reject, and even got them to do some silly tasks in order to get an entry in the main house. And as already informed by host Salman Khan, after a grace period of 14-days, these seniors will choose which contestants get to go ahead in the game.

First things first, the biggest drawback of having Sidharth Shukla once again reign over the Bigg Boss house is that the freshers are not getting to make a connection with the audience. We understand the makers are trying to cash in on the last season’s winner’s popularity; however, it is a temporary stay. The initial few days is the biggest chance that housemates get to win the audience’s hearts. This is when most favourites are chosen, and given that Shukla ji is at the forefront, these contestants are not getting a chance to shine or even be seen. Fights, romance, fun – everything involves him. And this will make it difficult for the freshers to reconnect with viewers once these seniors leave.

Most drama on Bigg Boss 14 revolves around ‘Toofani Senior’ Sidharth Shukla. (Photo: PR Handout) Most drama on Bigg Boss 14 revolves around ‘Toofani Senior’ Sidharth Shukla. (Photo: PR Handout)

While the other two seniors – Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan have taken the chance to show off their fashion and makeup skills, Sidharth Shukla is clearly not out of his competitive mode. The Khan ladies step back whenever needed and let contestants play a game, but the Bigg Boss 13 winner is often seen meddling with their strategies. During the first task, he was seen advising Jasmin Bhasin not to support Abhinav Shukla. While Bhasin would have anyway lost the task, she even lost a chance to team up with the boys after she followed her friend’s advice. And we all know how important it is to make these alliances. Shukla, who seems to really like Nikki Tamboli, also manipulated her into giving up essentials and calling it truce with other inmates. Even if it was a way to get her into their good books, he shouldn’t become the driving force.

Now we all had an idea that Bigg Boss loves Sidharth Shukla. And the creative team smartly got a task to revolve around him. ‘Sid Island’ as the task was called had him being wooed by all the ladies of the house. He got them to flirt with him and even try their sensuous best to get his attention. And then his favouritism took over as he lashed out at Shehzad Deol for trying to spoil Nikki Tamboli’s game. Now Shehzad had every right to have fun or even add his own twist, but it seems like Sidharth believes he has become the real ‘boss’ on the show.

Anything that’s a little too much often ends up doing more harm than good. And same seems to be the case with Sidharth Shukla. While he has added entertainment to the season, we have already seen it all last year (and the first two months of this year too). The decision to get him only makes you realise that makers might have been too desperate to get the audience hooked on to the show. They could have waited, and if needed, got the seniors a few weeks later to spice up things. The audience wanted to see Bigg Boss 14 with a fresh and different lot, and not a sequel to the previous seasons.

