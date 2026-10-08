Three decades on, Nana Patekar’s dialogues still feel uncomfortably relevant

It was 1994 when Nana Patekar’s Krantiveer hit theaters. It became a major hit but as kids we didn’t fully understand the politics, violence or social commentary behind the film. Yet, growing up in a multicultural India that was still nursing the raw wounds of the Babri Masjid demolition and the devastating communal riots that followed, even our young minds felt the underlying tension. There was a sense that people could suddenly be divided into Hindu and Muslim, into “us” and “them”.

Then came a scene that etched itself into a generation’s collective consciousness. Nana Patekar’s character, Pratap, smashes his own finger with a stone, then does the same to a Muslim man’s finger. Mixing his blood with the other man’s, he screams: “Yeh Musalman ka khoon, yeh Hindu ka khoon… bata isme se Musalman ka kaunsa, Hindu ka kaunsa? Banane wale ne koi farak nahi kiya, toh tu kaun hota hai farak karne wala?”

For a child, it was difficult to imagine a more direct way of explaining the idea of communal harmony. There were books. There were lessons about unity in diversity. There were speeches about India being a land where different religions and communities lived together. But none of them had quite the impact that this one scene did.

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That is the power of cinema. It can sometimes take an idea that sounds abstract in a classroom and turn it into an image that stays with you for decades. When we say cinema can influence people, there is hardly a better example than that scene.

More than three decades later, the scene remains powerful because the question it asked continues to be relevant.

In a long and illustrious career, Nana Patekar has given us many memorable films, and with them many dialogues so sharp and timeless that they feel written for the India of today. Three decades later, they read less like film lines and more like a running commentary on the country.

Towards the climax of Krantiveer, as Pratap stands on the gallows awaiting execution, he looks out at the gathered crowd and delivers a monologue that stings harder today than it did in 1994:

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“Aa gaye meri maut ka tamasha dekhne? Keede ban gaye ho—kyun jiye pata nahi, kyun mare pata nahi. Sab murde, sab zinda laash!”

It points at a society that turns up to watch a sacrifice, but does not stop to understand it. The scene asks whether a country can stay free if its people become only an audience.

Then he says, “Tumhari khamoshi tumhare baccho ke liye rona ban jayegi”

We live in an age when we have more ways to make our voices heard than any generation before us, yet we so often choose to remain silent. We scroll past the bad road, the failing school, the injustice happening to someone else, because it is not our fight. The warning in the line is about the quiet, daily habit of looking away, and the impact that it will have on our children.

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Nana Patekar and Dimple Kapadia in a still from Krantiveer. Nana Patekar and Dimple Kapadia in a still from Krantiveer.

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Then there are these lines that sound uncomfortably like a headline from any given week.

“Dharam ke naam pe woh tumhe behkate hain, tum ek dusre ke gale kaat-te ho. Main Hindu, main Musalman, main Sikh… Ek lathi ko koi bhi tod sakta hai, lekin lathi ke ghatte ko todna mushkil hai. Yeh maine teesri class mein padha tha.”

In 1994, the line spoke to the aftermath of Ayodhya and the Bombay riots. In 2026, it speaks to the WhatsApp forward, the prime-time shouting match and the communal flare-up that begins with a rumour. The tools of provocation have changed. The people who profit from it have not. What the line insists on, is that the ordinary citizen is the instrument of this hatred.

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No Nana Patekar feature can skip this one, from Yeshwant: “Ek machhar aadmi ko hijda bana deta hai”

On the surface it is a line about a mosquito that audiences parroted for decades. But in real it is about institutional helplessness. Look around and the mosquito is everywhere. It is the clerk who will not stamp the paper. It is the pothole that has been there since last monsoon, the garbage that is not collected, the water connection that never comes, the complaint number that rings and rings. It reminds how the smallest breakdowns in the system can wear a person down. How a citizen is slowly made powerless by neglect.



Also from Yeshwant comes the line that has since passed into everyday speech: “Sau mein se assi baimaan, phir bhi mera desh mahaan.”

Nearly three decades on, the line still sums up the contradiction at the heart of the country. Corruption runs from the municipal counter to the boardroom, from the small bribe to the large scam. Yet we keep chanting slogans of patriotism, even as many of us take part in the dishonesty or look away from it.

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In the 2004 film Ab Tak Chhappan, Nana Patekar plays the cold-blooded encounter specialist Sadhu Agashe. In the film, he says, “Hum sab system ka hissa hain.”

We like to talk about “the system” as if it lives somewhere outside us, a faceless machine that does things to us. But the system is made of people. The one who makes the decisions, the one who follows orders, the one who pays the bribe, the one who takes it, the one who looks away: each of them is the system.

That is what makes the line so uncomfortable. It takes away the comfort of moral distance and does not let the audience off the hook. It is also why it still works.

India in 1994 and India in 2026 are different countries, in technology, in the economy, in politics and in popular culture. Yet some of the anxieties feel remarkably familiar.

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The platforms have changed. The arguments have changed. The speed at which information travels has changed. But the questions have not.

Dialogues in Hindi cinema often age badly. Heroic one-liners that once brought the house down feel theatrical on rewatch. Nana’s have not, and the reason is simple. They were about us: our fear, our silence, our convenience, our willingness to be divided.

What also made them work was the man delivering them. Nana never performed anger as a theatrical gesture. His rage felt like that of a person among us, and the audience could believe him because they had felt the same thing.

That is why a line from a 1994 film can still be forwarded, quoted, and argued over in 2026. Nana Patekar’s dialogues did not survive simply because they were powerful. They survived because the problems behind them never went away.