The tragedy of SJ Suryah: How a filmmaker became an angry noise machine

There was a time when the name SJ Suryah on a poster suggested something unpredictable was coming. Vaalee announced him as a filmmaker who understood obsession, jealousy and the dark side of love in ways Tamil cinema had never explored. New was experimental and ahead of its time. Anbe Aaruyire was deeply personal. Even his weaker films had the fingerprints of a mind that refused to think in straight lines.

In recent years, however, Suryah’s identity as a filmmaker has increasingly been overshadowed by a particular kind of role: the eccentric, high-energy antagonist. He is now a performance machine set to one mode: loud, eccentric, twitching villain who enters a film, raises his voice, widens his eyes, delivers dialogue like he is trying to be heard from the back row of a stadium, and exits having added nothing to the story that a less talented actor could not have provided for a fraction of the price.

The repetition has now become difficult to ignore.

From Spyder to Sardar 2

The template can arguably be traced back to Spyder, the Mahesh Babu thriller directed by AR Murugadoss. SJ Suryah played a serial killer who derived pleasure from watching people die. The performance was unsettling, physically committed and unlike anything he had done before. The character worked because it was new. Nobody had seen Suryah in a role like this before, and the contrast between the romantic filmmaker and the psychopathic killer made the performance all the more striking.

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Then came Mersal with Vijay. He played another villain, this time a corrupt medical professional. The eccentricity was there but dialled down slightly. Two villain roles in two major films in the same year, both hits. The industry noticed. And the industry did what the industry always does: it decided this was what SJ Suryah was now.

Maanaadu was the performance that cemented the template. As the corrupt police officer in Venkat Prabhu’s time-loop thriller with Silambarasan, Suryah was loud, theatrical and wildly entertaining. The performance worked brilliantly within the film’s framework because the time-loop format demanded a villain who could repeat the same beats with variation. The audience loved it. The film was a hit. And the invitations to play increasingly loud versions of the same character began pouring in.

What followed, however, was a succession of roles that increasingly drew upon the same qualities. Don, Mark Antony, Indian 2, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Raayan, Game Changer, Love Insurance Kompany and Sardar 2 all employed, to varying degrees, Suryah’s ability to play eccentric, volatile or larger-than-life villains.

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There is nothing wrong with an actor specialising in antagonist roles. Prakash Raj built one of the most decorated careers in Indian cinema playing villains. Nassar did it, Ashish Vidyarthi did it, in fact Sonu Sood did it for a stretch. The difference is that those actors modulated their performances to suit the film they were in. Prakash Raj in Ghilli is not the same villain as Prakash Raj in Wanted. The menace is calibrated to the world the director has built.

The problem is SJ Suryah does not calibrate. He arrives at the same pitch regardless of the film, the director, the hero or the genre. His villain in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, a Nani action thriller set in a rural police station, operates at the same decibel level as his villain in Game Changer, a Ram Charan political drama set in urban Andhra Pradesh. His villain in Indian 2, a Kamal Haasan sequel dealing with corruption, has the same twitching, eye-rolling mannerisms as his villain in Love Insurance Kompany, a Pradeep Ranganathan comedy about insurance fraud that deals with heartbreaks.

The worlds are different. The stakes are different. The heroes are different. The villain is the same.

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Ram Charan and SJ Suryah in a still from the film Game Changer, directed by Shankar Ram Charan and SJ Suryah in a still from the film Game Changer, directed by Shankar

The escalation is visible if you watch the films in sequence. In Spyder, the menace was mostly internal. He was quiet in places. He let silence do some of the work. In Maanaadu, the volume went up but the time-loop format justified the theatricality. In Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, the shouting became the default rather than the punctuation. In Game Changer, the performance had no quiet moments at all. In Love Insurance Kompany, he was operating at a pitch that made the other actors in the frame look like they were in a different film. In Sardar 2, he started strong and then had nowhere to go because he had already begun at maximum volume.

This is the trap of the eccentric villain template. When your signature is loudness, the only way to make each new performance feel different from the last is to be louder. But there is a ceiling to volume. Once you hit it, and SJ Suryah hit it around 2024, every subsequent performance sounds the same because there is nowhere left to go. You cannot out-shout yourself.

The tragedy of Suryah’s typecasting is not that he is doing bad work. Some of these performances, taken individually, are entertaining. Maanaadu’s villain is genuinely fun and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s villain has moments. The problem is what they have replaced.

SJ Suryah and Nani in a still from Saripodhaa Sanivaaram SJ Suryah and Nani in a still from Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

This is a man who directed Vaalee, a psychological thriller about twin brothers and obsessive love that is still one of Tamil cinema’s finest screenplays. He directed Kushi, a romantic comedy that defined a generation’s idea of love. He directed New, a film so unusual in its structure and content that audiences in 2004 did not know what to do with it. He directed Anbe Aaruyire, a deeply personal romance that was ahead of its time. He was also the protagonist of Jigarthanda DoubleX, where he proved he could still act, genuinely act, when given material that demanded more than volume.

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Jigarthanda DoubleX is the proof that the talent is intact. In Karthik Subbaraj’s sequel, SJ Suryah played a layered, complex, emotionally demanding role that required him to be funny, terrifying, vulnerable and tragic, sometimes in the same scene. He did all of it without raising his voice to the level he reaches in his villain-for-hire roles. The performance reminded everyone that this is not a man who can only shout. This is a man who has chosen to only shout because the market pays him to shout and stops asking for anything else.

Why directors keep casting him?

The answer is simple: insurance. When you cast SJ Suryah as your villain, you know exactly what you are getting. You are getting a man who will show up, give you high-energy footage from take one, generate memes and reels that promote the film on social media, and provide a ready-made “mass” antagonist that the audience recognises and responds to. He is a plug-and-play villain. You do not need to direct him. You do not need to build a character for him. You just need to point a camera at him and let him do the thing he does.

Also Read: SJ Suryah on Spyder and Mersal: I didn’t choose these projects, they chose me

For producers and directors who are spending Rs 100 crore on a star vehicle and need a villain who will not be a weak link, SJ Suryah is the safest bet in the market. He will not give you a subtle performance, and will not surprise you. He will not bore the audience either. He will fill the screen, make noise and ensure that the villain portions of your film are at least energetic, even if they are not interesting.

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The problem is that “safe” and “interesting” are not the same thing. And the more films Suryah does in this mode, the less interesting the mode becomes, until it stops being a performance and becomes a reflex.

Nobody in the industry is asking SJ Suryah to direct again. Nobody is offering him protagonist roles. The industry has decided he is a villain. And a man who was once one of the most original creative minds in South Indian cinema is now spending his career walking onto sets, shouting for three hours and going home.

Unless a director with enough courage and vision offers him something that demands more than volume, this is what his legacy will be: the man who made Vaalee and then spent the last decade of his career screaming. Unfortunately, that is not a career, it is just waste of talent.