Spider-Man Brand New Day offers a mental health spin on Uncle Ben’s famous last words

“With great power comes great responsibility” has long been the North Star for Spider-Man, irrespective of who plays the web-slinging superhero — Tobey Maguire (2002-07), Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man, 2012-14), or Tom Holland (2017-2026). Peter Parker’s uncle Ben Parker uttered those words in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002) in the context of puberty, but Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the latest instalment in the saga, presents the same in a new light — something that Tom Holland would relate with.

Three years ago, Holland hinted at hanging up his Spider-Man suit, admitting that he ended with a bang in Jon Watts’ 2021 threequel Spider-Man: No Way Home, fighting alongside Maguire and Garfield. To further cement his claims, the actor announced a one-year break from acting, having just finished his production debut, Akiva Goldsman’s 2023 Apple TV psychological thriller show The Crowded Room.

The series, in which Holland essays a character struggling in the deep trenches of mental illness. It took such a toll on him that he even considered shaving his head during the shoot, went to Mexico for a week, and eventually took a year off from acting. Confessing he’s equipped to deal with pushing his physical limits, thanks to the Spider-Man franchise, doing the same with his mental limits was extremely taxing.

He has also detailed his struggle with alcoholism — struggling to “put it down” once he starts drinking, feeling “enslaved” by booze, and navigating social anxiety in its absence. So much so that he extended his Dry January resolve in 2022 to a four-year-plus streak now, and even starting a non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero, in 2024.

Thus, it’s no surprise that right when Holland thought he was done with Spider-Man, he couldn’t help but give his nod to the direction in which the franchise was heading now. Getting creatively involved earlier than usual, Holland offered his personal inputs for the arc of Peter Parker, who was now a lonely 22-year-old torn between his lackadaisical personal life and the perceivably ‘higher’ purpose of being New York City’s friendly neighbourhood superhero.

Tom Holland as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Tom Holland as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Spider-Man vs Peter Parker

After the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker is all by himself, having lost girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and BFF Ned to memory wiping by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). He chooses to not remind MJ as promised to her, dubbing it as his “responsibility” — to live alone with the truth. “Because I’m not just Peter Parker, I’m Spider-Man,” he adds.

It’s not like Spider-Man is saving the world in Brand New Day, like he has been all this while. He’s fighting crime on the street, which essentially grounds the stakes. Because the conflict here is not world-saving or dimension-tearing, but far more internal — mental health. In that sense, it’s a workplace drama — showing how all work and no play makes Peter a dull, depressing boy.

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Unlike Spider-Man: Far From Home, he doesn’t even have to battle public perception. There’s no sign of The Daily Bugle host J Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) running him down on television. Even the police are grateful and dependent on him, with New York Police Department detective Jean DeWolff pushing him to take a day off like an ideal employer — to no avail.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is all by himself in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is all by himself in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Because what would Peter Parker do on a day off? Visit Aunt May’s grave? Or stalk his former friends on social media? Because that only depresses him further. Even when he gets a whiff of MJ, he ends up finding out she’s dating somebody else. Which is why he goes on to bury himself in work — only till he encounters two insurmountable hurdles.

The first is his mutating DNA, which results in organic webbing and sensory overload. When he reaches out to Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who uses an inhibitor to rein in the Hulk, the doctor has a key advice for him — “Maybe when these signs show up, they often mean something, right?” Peter nods, perhaps knowing very well that it’s the FOMO that’s causing the mutation.

But mutation is merely a part of growth. The actual issue at hand is suppressing the signs. Parker tries to do that with an inhibitor, before MJ warns Spider-Man that it could cause permanent damage to his body and mind. However, he pays little heed to the advice, until he encounters the gravest threat to his mental health — a telepath.

*Spoilers ahead*

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Sadie Sink as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Sadie Sink as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Enter: Jean Grey

The 2019 Disney-Fox merger greatly benefitted Spider-Man: No Way Home as X-Men could now enter the MCU. Jean Grey (Sadie Sink) serves as just the perfect nemesis to Spider-Man in Brand New Day, not only because she can play mind games with him, but also because her superpowers are all about what he’s been brushing under the carpet — mental health.

Her indefatigable psychic powers compel Peter to confront the demons within — that he’s not keeping loved ones at bay because he wants to protect them. But he’s doing that out of fear of abandonment. Losing his mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) in Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Endgame (2019) and then Aunt May in Spider-Man: No Way Home has made him hide behind the burden of his alter ego to shield his most vulnerable self from any more losses — or even the potential fear of it.

Even a man with skin as thick and impenetrable as The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) tells him to embrace himself before it’s too late. “You think I live like this out of choice?,” he asks. It’s only when he comes face to face with Jean, who tempts him to turn on everyone because they failed him, that he realizes who he truly is at the core. In that moment, Peter Parker and Spider-Man become one, as he lets the mutating traits wash all over him, only to fight back stronger.

Also Read — Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now India’s highest grossing Hollywood film ever, earns Rs 415 cr

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He even lets Jean enter his mind, thus allowing for the first time through the film for someone to reach his deepest, darkest recesses. But what he’d been pushing into that corner was not self-imposed darkness, but the ray of hope that he’d been casting a dark cloud over himself. As he encounters changes following the life-altering spider bite, Aunt May sits him down and tells him what probably Uncle Ben wanted to tell Peter 1 24 years ago — “You don’t have to do this alone” or in the great Ben Parker’s words, “With great power, comes great responsibility” — towards yourself.