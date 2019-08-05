Say goodbye to sob stories, it’s now time for mockery on reality shows

Reality shows in India are synonymous with drama and controversies. Leave aside over-dramatic serials, for a strange reason, makers have thrived on tears or anger even when it comes to non-fiction series. But in the past few years, another emotion has taken charge – laughter.

While we have had funny hosts in comedy shows like Cyrus Baraocha in MTV Bakra, now it’s all about cracking the right jokes even on a talent hunt show. Earlier the buffer period between performances would consist of contestants’ sob stories or judges fighting with each other. But in recent times, the writers have got the anchors to crack jokes on the contestants, judges and if that was not enough, even mock themselves.

Another change that’s disturbing is how every host today flirts with the female judge on their show. While Maniesh Paul started this antic by wooing every woman around him a few years back, the trend has seriously caught on. So now we have a Karan Wahi being floored by Kareena Kapoor’s charm in Dance India Dance, Arjun Bijlani stumped by Madhuri Dixit on Dance Deewane and Shilpa Shetty mesmerising the hosts of Super Dancer.

And if these efforts to evoke laughter were not enough, the contestants also cook up a fake romance to bring in some drama. It is thus not really a surprise when you see the host in Dance Deewane reveal that two contestants have supposedly fallen in love. Those doe-eyed sweethearts are even made to perform together so that everyone can tease them about their love story, while they blush and deny it. The team even encourages the children in the show to keep an eye on them. So much for creativity!

Kids’ innocence and emotions are also misused to create some thrill. Eight-year-old Shoaib Ali in Superstar Singer is more famous for his antics with coach Salman Ali than his talent. The makers are busy highlighting their chemistry as foes when they could have developed it like a mentor-mentee bonding.

And when writers get bored writing these antics, they simply ask fellow judges or hosts to pull each other’s legs. Whenever Arjun Bijlani tries to woo Madhuri Dixit, co-judges Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia get the song “Ek hazaron mein meri behna hai” to play in the backdrop. While Arjun avenges the humiliation every time by making Tushar go shirtless, the recent inclusion of the latter’s alleged illegitimate baby is nothing but cringe-worthy. How can makers forget that there are kids on the show? Is this the kind of humour we want them to grow up with?

Another aspect that gets on the nerve these days while watching reality shows are the over-enthusiastic judges. The contestants on Nach Baliye 9 seem to be more in control of their emotions than the judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. Having Bollywood stars on these shows are no more a USP, as all of them do the same thing – give a standing ovation to most performances, blush when complimented or shed tears at the drop of a hat. The big cheque that comes in when you take a judges’ seat seems to make them eager to participate in the madness. If not, would you have ever imagined an entire season focusing on Karan Tacker trying to persuade Sonakshi Sinha to marry him in Nach Baliye 8? It’s also hurtful to see Kareena Kapoor letting go of her majestic personality and indulge in some cheesy jokes on DID.

Interestingly, while many television watchers might complain that reality shows, especially talent hunts, have become more about gimmicks than the contestant themselves, the channels have a different song to sing. As per industry insiders, the per-minute traction in these shows increases when the hosts get on the stage and indulge in some fun moments. And thus actors, who are fine with buffoonery on stage, are in much demand as hosts than those who have clauses against it in their contract. Judges too are picked taking into consideration what they would bring to the table.

So given the economic rule of demand and supply, guess we have nothing more to do than just bear with this silliness as long as we want to watch reality shows.