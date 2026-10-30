Sara Ali Khan has been in plenty of films. But which ones have been hers?

There is something rather curious about Sara Ali Khan’s career. Ask someone to name her most memorable performance, and chances are they will go back to 2018, to Mukku in Kedarnath. Someone might throw in Simmba, although remembering Sara’s character in a film dominated by Ranveer Singh is an entirely different exercise. And then there is Atrangi Re, where her performance as Rinku Suryavanshi gave her room to explore a complicated emotional landscape, even if the viral “Chaka Chak” arguably did as much for the film’s recall value as the film did for her career.

But what happens after the song ends?

Nearly eight years after her debut, Sara has a substantial filmography. She has dabbled in romance, comedy, period drama, murder mysteries and patriotic films. She has worked with established filmmakers, shared screen space with some of the industry’s biggest names and enjoyed opportunities that many aspiring actors would kill for. Yet, for all the films she has done, there remains an uncomfortable question: which performance has truly belonged to Sara Ali Khan?

Not a film in which she happened to be present. Not a role that required her to look pretty, deliver a few lines and turn up for a song. Not a character whose primary function was to be the hero’s love interest, wife or emotional support system. But a performance that made the film better because she was in it.

That is where the problem begins.

A promising debut, but where is the follow-through?

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When Sara Ali Khan arrived with Kedarnath, there was a certain freshness to her screen presence. Mukku was impulsive, spirited and vulnerable. Sara had an infectious energy, and there was enough in her performance to suggest that she could do more than merely occupy the frame. The film gave her a character with an emotional journey, and she showed flashes of the actor she could become.

Then came Simmba, a blockbuster that offered visibility but little opportunity to establish her range. And perhaps that is where the distinction between becoming a star and becoming an actor began to matter.

A successful film can introduce an actor to the audience. It cannot, by itself, establish an identity. For that, one needs roles that demand something different each time.

Consider Love Aaj Kal 2. Working with Imtiaz Ali, a filmmaker known for exploring complicated emotions, should have been an opportunity to surprise audiences. Instead, the film became a reminder that a promising actor can look strangely unconvincing when the character, performance and storytelling fail to come together.

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There have been other misfires. Coolie No. 1 did little to establish her comic chops, while Gaslight and Murder Mubarak offered different settings without necessarily delivering the defining performance her career needed. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke found commercial success, and Ae Watan Mere Watan gave her the responsibility of playing freedom fighter Usha Mehta. Yet, even when the projects have varied, Sara’s screen identity has remained elusive.

It would be unfair to dismiss every one of these films as a failure. But appearing in different genres does not automatically translate into versatility.

The leading lady who rarely gets to lead

There is a peculiar trap that Hindi cinema has long set for its leading women. They may be introduced as the female lead, but the narrative belongs to the man. They may have songs, romantic subplots and emotional confrontations, but rarely the freedom to alter the course of the story. Their characters exist to complement the hero rather than challenge him. Sara’s filmography has repeatedly flirted with this problem.

The heroine is present, but is she central? She may be married to the protagonist, in love with him, estranged from him or waiting for him to resolve a crisis. But how often does the narrative allow her to exist outside her relationship with the leading man?

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This is not an argument that every actor must play a protagonist in every film. Supporting characters can be memorable; sometimes, they are the very soul of a film. The issue is that Sara often appears caught in a frustrating middle ground: positioned as a leading lady but not always given the material to justify that position.

She gets screen time, but not necessarily character development. She gets songs, but not always scenes that reveal something new about her character. She gets a place in the plot, but rarely the sort of arc that leaves a lasting impression. And a song, no matter how catchy, cannot be a substitute for characterisation.

Also Read: Bollywood’s silence on Imran Khan: When fear becomes more powerful than solidarity

Chaka Chak cannot be a career strategy

To be fair, Sara has had moments that have travelled beyond the films themselves. Chaka Chak became a talking point, and her performance gave Atrangi Re a pop-cultural afterlife. But there is a difference between being remembered for a sequence and being remembered for the performance that surrounds it. The former can make an actor trend. The latter can make an actor last.

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Sara has often demonstrated an enthusiasm for performing, whether through her energetic public persona or her exuberant screen presence. But on screen, that energy can begin to feel repetitive when the roles do not push her in new directions. Her expressions, mannerisms and emotional responses can start to feel familiar, even when the characters inhabit entirely different worlds.

This is where the conversation about range becomes unavoidable.

An actor’s range is not measured by the number of genres on their résumé. It is measured by how convincingly they inhabit different people. A romantic heroine, a freedom fighter, a small-town wife and a woman caught in a murder mystery should not feel like variations of the same performance. They should have different internal lives, vulnerabilities and ways of responding to the world around them. Sara needs to demonstrate that distinction more consistently.

Udta Teer and the problem of being the hero’s wife

Her latest outing, Udta Teer, brings the conversation back to familiar territory. Sara plays Yamini, the wife of Ayushmann Khurrana’s character, who works at the Defence Ministry. On paper, there is enough scope here to create an interesting character: a woman with a professional identity, a troubled marriage and a place within a story involving espionage and shifting loyalties. But a promising character description and a fully realised character are two very different things.

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Yamini’s professional position could have given her a distinct perspective on the events unfolding around her. Her marital equation could have been explored beyond the usual friction between a husband and wife. Instead, one is left wanting more from a character who appears to have been designed around the protagonist’s story rather than given a compelling story of her own.

The problem is not that Yamini is a wife. The problem is when being a wife becomes the most defining thing about her.

The same applies to the film’s use of songs and screen time. When musical sequences feel like convenient extensions of a character’s presence rather than organic parts of the storytelling, they risk looking like an attempt to give the female lead more to do without actually giving her more to play. And a designation at the Defence Ministry, however impressive it sounds, is of little consequence if the screenplay does not make that professional identity meaningful.

To be fair, the responsibility for an underwritten character rests substantially with the writing and direction. An actor cannot manufacture a fully developed arc out of thin air. Yet, this is precisely the sort of film that exposes the larger predicament of Sara’s career: even when the premise offers possibilities, her performance does not always emerge as the element that holds your attention.

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She is there. She performs the part. But does she leave a mark? That remains the more pertinent question. Perhaps Sara needs a director who can see beyond Sara Ali Khan

There is a school of thought that believes Sara has been let down by her choices. Another argues that the industry has failed to give her the right roles. Both arguments have merit, but neither tells the whole story.

Yes, Bollywood continues to write women into restrictive roles. Yes, a film’s marketing may promise a female lead while its screenplay quietly hands the narrative to the male protagonist. And yes, a director’s vision can make an extraordinary difference to an actor’s performance.

But actors, particularly those who have enjoyed access and opportunity, must eventually take ownership of the characters they choose to play.

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Sara has worked with filmmakers across genres. She has played Rinku in Atrangi Re, Usha Mehta in Ae Watan Mere Watan and appeared in films as different as Kedarnath and Metro… In Dino. It is not as though she has been denied every opportunity to step outside the conventional romantic-heroine mould.

The question is whether she can find the right role, the right director and the right screenplay that compel her to shed the familiar rhythms of her performances.

Perhaps she needs a filmmaker who can strip away the Sara Ali Khan persona audiences have grown accustomed to and find the actor underneath it. Someone who will not be satisfied with the expected expressions, familiar exuberance or obligatory emotional scene. Someone who will demand stillness when she is inclined towards flamboyance, restraint when she is inclined towards excess, and an entirely different emotional vocabulary when the character calls for it.

Some actors flourish when a director knows exactly which strings to pull. A good director does not simply extract a performance; they help an actor discover something they may not have known they possessed.

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But Sara must also be willing to take the risk. The risk of an unglamorous role, a difficult character, a film in which she is not required to look like a star every minute. The risk of choosing a script because it challenges her rather than because it guarantees visibility.

Potential is not a performance

There is a reason the conversation around Sara Ali Khan still centres on potential. It is not that she has done nothing since Kedarnath. It is that she has yet to establish a consistent body of work that makes the argument for her talent impossible to ignore.

Potential is a generous word. It gives an actor room to grow, excuses the occasional misstep and keeps the promise of a better performance alive. But it can also become a comfortable hiding place. At some point, audiences stop asking what an actor might be capable of and begin asking what they have actually delivered.

Sara is not short of opportunities. Nor does she need another film merely to prove that she is still around. She needs a role that gives her a reason to be remembered.

Playing the wife, girlfriend or love interest is not inherently limiting. Plenty of actors have made memorable careers out of characters with seemingly modest screen time. The difference is that their characters possess an inner life. They have agency, contradictions and desires that exist independently of the man they love.

That is the kind of writing Sara needs. And that is the kind of performance she needs to deliver.

It would be convenient to blame Bollywood entirely, just as it would be easy to dismiss Sara as an actor who has failed to live up to the hype surrounding her debut. Neither conclusion is particularly satisfying. The truth is more complicated: an industry that too often sidelines its women, an actor whose performances have not consistently risen above the material, and a career still waiting for the creative partnership that can change its trajectory.

Sara Ali Khan may yet surprise us. The ingredients are there, and her early work suggested that she could be more than a familiar face in a familiar frame.

But the audience cannot keep watching trailers of an actor’s potential forever. At some point, the film has to begin.