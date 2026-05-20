Salman Khan posts like our parents: no strategy, no filter, no apologies. And we are here for it

Salman Khan has always had a very specific relationship with social media — not a polished one or a strategic one. It’s just a very, very him one.

Go back to his old tweets, the ones that keep resurfacing every few months, and you’ll understand immediately what I mean — short sentences, random capitalisation and thoughts that feel like they were typed mid-walk and posted before a second reading. Spelling that a PR team would have nightmares about. And yet, screenshots of those tweets were taken, and are shared and quoted years later, not because they were crafted well, but because they felt like an actual person wrote them. Which, on the internet, is rarer than it sounds.

In an era where every Bollywood superstar’s Instagram looks like a meticulously curated luxury magazine, Salman Khan is out here posting like your dad just discovered the internet. And we mean that as a compliment.

When Salman Khan started showing up on Instagram more regularly this May people noticed. And then Tuesday night, things got serious.

Salman had gone to see someone at a hospital. The paparazzi followed him. When he came out, they were shouting the name of his upcoming film. He confronted them on the spot, visibly angry, asking them how they would feel if a member of their own family were in the hospital.

He was right to be angry. The media’s behaviour was indefensible. You don’t chase a film promotion angle outside a hospital. That is a very basic line, and it was crossed.

ALSO READ: When Salman Khan almost threw young Ranbir Kapoor into fish pond, later apologised with a watch

Story continues below this ad

But what happened after is where it gets interesting. A media-trained star would have had their PR team put out a polished statement on a grey background. Not Salman. He went home, posted smiling selfies, and alongside them fired off captions that reads exactly like an enraged father who has just come inside after a neighbourhood dispute. The reminder that he is 60 years old but hasn’t forgotten how to fight is the ultimate “Maine duniye dekhi hai” fatherly warning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

This is not a one-off. The hospital post was just the most visible moment of something that had been happening all along.

A few days earlier, he had put up a shirtless photo, very standard Salman Khan content, with a caption that read: “By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u….. Ab iske aage you Figure out what you need to do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

No setup. No context. Just a thought, dropped on 72 million followers.

The internet immediately decided something was terribly wrong. Fans were worried and tabloids ran it as a crisis.

Story continues below this ad

So he came back and clarified. In the most Salman Khan way possible. “Arre yaar, mai apne bare mai nahi baat kar raha tha. How can I be alone when I have such a large amazing family and friends? I would be the biggest na shukra ever.” Then he explained that he sometimes just needs to be by himself because — and this is the line — “Kabhi kabhi logon ke saath reh kar pak jaata hun. Buss.”

He also noted that his photo had been turned into breaking news, and that his mummy was now asking, “Kya hua beta?” He told the internet: ‘Chill maro yaar’.

His mother had to call and he had to explain. He told 72 million people to chill. This is, beat for beat, a family WhatsApp situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Here is what makes Salman Khan’s social media genuinely different from almost every other celebrity of his stature.

There is no layer between the thought and the post. Most stars at his level have teams, people who review captions, approve images, make sure nothing can be misread or turned into a headline. The whole machinery exists to keep things controlled. Salman’s posts feel like none of that happened. The capitalisation is inconsistent. The sentences run on. The photos are sometimes slightly blurry, sometimes just him at the farm. There is no caption strategy whatsoever.

Story continues below this ad

This is, in the most affectionate reading, exactly how our parents use social media. They post a photo the moment they take it — no retakes, no golden hour, no editing the brightness. The caption is whatever they were thinking at that exact moment, typed quickly, punctuated loosely. They share things because they felt like sharing. No agenda, no performance. Completely, almost disarmingly, innocent.

That is Salman Khan on Instagram.

He shares motivational thoughts that read like something your father would forward on the family group, except your father forwarded it from somewhere and Salman is just saying it directly because he thought of it. He goes quiet for weeks and then suddenly appears three times in a day because something is on his mind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

There is also something genuinely innocent about the way he seems to have no concern, about how a post might land before he posts it. A media-trained person would have thought about the ten ways the “alone and lonely” caption could be interpreted. Salman just wrote the thought — the way you share something with a person sitting next to you. The fact that 72 million people were sitting next to him apparently did not change the calculation at all.

That complete lack of second-guessing, is what makes it so recognisable. Our parents post the same way. With full trust that the people who see it will understand what they meant. With the simple assumption that social media is just a place where you share things that are on your mind.

Story continues below this ad

Most celebrities stopped believing that the moment they got famous. Bhai, somehow, never got the memo.

In a feed full of perfect lighting and carefully worded statements, his posts land differently. You stop scrolling. You read it. Sometimes twice as you are not entirely sure what just happened. Because in a world of performed authenticity, the real thing, messy spelling, run-on captions, a man who had to tell his 72 million followers to chill because his mummy got worried, is impossible to look away from.

His social media doesn’t look like a strategy. It looks like a person. And these days, that might be the most extraordinary thing a celebrity can offer.