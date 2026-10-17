Remove the blood and violence from Telugu cinema’s 2026 blockbusters: What actually remains?

Here is a question Telugu cinema should be asking itself at the end of 2026: if you removed the blood and violence from its biggest films this year, what would be left?

Take the violence out of Peddi, the killings out of The Paradise, the swords out of Ranabaali, the assassinations out of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the gunfire out of Dacoit. What remains? In most cases, not enough.

That is the problem. Don’t get me wrong, violence has always been part of commercial cinema. The problem is that in 2026, violence has become the only part. And every A-lister in the industry, from Ram Charan to Nani to Vijay Deverakonda to Pawan Kalyan to Adivi Sesh, has made the same bet in the same year: that blood is enough, and we need more of it.

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Also Read: Ranabaali movie review: Vijay-Rashmika’s history lesson chooses violence over emotion

The evidence

Ram Charan’s Peddi, a sports drama that should have been about wrestling and caste, was filled with graphic violence, with unnecessary brutality in scenes involving the oppression of lower-caste villagers. The film, which was expected to focus on wrestling and an underdog story, instead centred on caste violence, raising questions about whether it was highlighting oppression or exploiting it.

Nani’s The Paradise, a rural action drama where the protagonist’s backstory is built on blood debts and factional violence, features four different stunt choreographers and action sequences that pile on top of each other until the violence becomes wallpaper. Nani built his career on romantic comedies and family dramas. The actor who made audiences fall in love with his warmth and vulnerability in films like Ante Sundaraniki and Hi Nanna is now covered in blood on the poster.

Nani in a still from The Paradise. Nani in a still from The Paradise.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali, which released on Friday, depicts the Madras famine through a lens that prioritises swords and battle sequences over the quiet horror of starvation. The Madras famine killed between 5.5 and 10 million people. Most of them died quietly, in dust, without a weapon in their hand. And yet the film Rahul Sankrityan made from that silence is filled with combat, confrontations and action set pieces that turn the famine into a backdrop for heroism rather than the subject of the drama.

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In March, Pawan Kalyan returned with Ustaad Bhagat Singh, a film whose protagonist is named after a revolutionary but whose screenplay runs on assassination attempts, political killings and extended fight sequences. Even a political entertainer, a genre that used to thrive on dialogue, scheming and verbal confrontation, could not resist filling its runtime with blood.

Adivi Sesh, who built his reputation on intelligent thrillers like Kshanam and Goodachari, chose Dacoit as his 2026 vehicle. He put the word “dacoit” in the title and built a romance around gun violence and criminal warfare. The audience that admired him for his intelligence was now expected to admire him for his bullets.

Also Read: Dacoit movie review: Adivi Sesh returns with a raw, emotional punch that’s hard to shake off

Now, count the major Telugu releases of 2026 that did not lean heavily on violence or bloodshed, you’d end up raking your head.

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Even the films that are not overtly violent have been marketed with blood. We had posters dripping with red and teasers built around kill counts. The visual language of Telugu cinema in 2026 is not colour, composition or character. It is blood. Everywhere, in every frame, from every star.

When did this start?

The easy answer is Pushpa. Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule, both starring Allu Arjun, demonstrated that raw, visceral, unapologetically violent Telugu films could cross Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. However, the violence in Pushpa was integral. Pushpa Raj’s rise from a smuggling coolie to a cartel kingpin was measured in the bodies he left behind, and the audience responded with a fervour that rewrote the commercial playbook.

Before Pushpa, KGF franchise, while a Kannada venture, dominated the Telugu market and reinforced the same lesson: blood sells. Prabhas’ Salaar strengthened this point further.

Also Read: Thanks to SS Rajamouli for letting us dream big: KGF actor Yash

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The message the industry took from these successes was not subtle: the audience wants blood. Give them more of it. Just make it louder, longer and the reason they buy the ticket.

The audience they think they know

The assumption behind all of this is that the Telugu audience wants violence. That the single-screen audience, the segment that drives the opening-day numbers for mass entertainers, responds to bloodshed the way previous generations responded to romance, comedy and family drama. That a film without a high body count is a film without commercial viability.

The assumption is not entirely wrong because the first set of films that were released in this trend worked. But that assumption is not entirely correct, as audiences are now experiencing fatigue. Audiences are not asking for bloodshed; they are merely accepting it because that is what they are being offered. The industry, which is good at reading box office numbers but poor at understanding the reasons behind them, has confused the two.

The cost of blood

The creative cost of the violence-first approach is significant. When every film leads with blood, the blood stops mattering. The audience builds a tolerance. What shocked them in Pushpa no longer shocks them in The Paradise. What disturbed them in KGF no longer disturbs them in Ranabaali. The escalation becomes an arms race: each film needs to be more violent than the last to generate the same response, and at some point, the response stops coming entirely.

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Also Read: The Verdict: The Rise And Rise (And Stumble) of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

The storytelling cost is even higher. When violence is the default, the screenplay does not need to work as hard. The hero does not need to be written with depth because his sword does the characterisation for him. The villain does not need to be specific because his cruelty is enough to justify the conflict. The emotional arc does not need to be earned because the blood creates an artificial sense of stakes.

The result is films that look expensive, sound loud and feel empty. Films where the production design is gorgeous but the characters are hollow. Films where the action choreography is inventive but the story is predictable. Films where the first half builds something promising and the second half destroys it with repetitive violence.

Ranabaali is today’s example. The Paradise was last month’s. Peddi was the summer’s. The names change. The pattern does not.

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The women and children problem

There is a specific cruelty in how Telugu cinema’s 2026 violence is distributed. It does not just target the hero. It systematically targets the people around him who cannot fight back, and then uses their suffering as the hero’s motivation.

Women are beaten, humiliated, nearly disrobed and endangered across the films recently released. Pregnant women are placed in combat situations. Elderly villagers are tortured. The pattern is consistent across films with different directors, different writers and different production houses, which means it is not one filmmaker’s blind spot. It is an industry-wide instinct.

Take Nani’s Paradise, for example: a pregnant woman is given electric shocks on screen. In Ranabaali, Vijay Deverakonda’s character attempts a C-section on a pregnant Rashmika Mandanna, and the visuals are as jarring as that sentence sounds.

Also Read: How The Paradise objectified Kayadu Lohar in a film about fighting for dignity

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The instinct works like this: to make the audience feel the hero’s rage, first make them watch someone helpless suffer. Maybe a woman is attacked, or a child is hurt. That is the cue card for the hero to arrive. The violence against the vulnerable is not the subject of the film. It is the setup for the hero’s entrance. Their pain exists to justify his punch.

This is not new in Indian cinema. But the degree to which 2026 has leaned into it is notable.

When every film uses the suffering of women and children as kindling for the hero’s fire, it stops being dramatic and becomes a formula. And the formula says: hurt the weak so the strong look stronger. That is not storytelling; it turns into emotional manipulation. The best part is that the audience has now increasingly been able to tell the difference.

What is missing

What Telugu cinema in 2026 is missing is contrast. A film where the hero’s strength is shown through what he does not do, not what he does. A scene in which the camera lingers on a face instead of cutting to a fight. A climax that is built on emotional resolution rather than physical confrontation.

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Also Read: Fewer films, higher revenue? The math behind Telugu cinema’s 2025 earnings—and why it’s not all good news

The best Telugu films in history understood this. Rangasthalam’s most powerful scene is not a fight; it is Ram Charan’s character discovering his brother’s betrayal. Baahubali’s most memorable moment is not a battle; it is the answer to “Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?”

These films worked because they understood that violence is most powerful when used sparingly, when it comes after the audience has been given something to care about, and when silence, tenderness and restraint serve as a counterweight.

Telugu cinema in 2026 has removed the counterweight. Every film is the fight, and every star is the warrior. Audiences, who are being told that this is what they want, are slowly realising that they want to feel something other than exhaustion when the lights come on.

Telugu cinema does not need to stop making violent films. It needs to stop making only violent films. It needs to remember that a sword is most powerful when it is not drawn. That a battle is most impactful when the audience has been given a reason to fear the outcome. And that the most devastating thing a film can do to its audience is not show them blood. It is to make them care about the person who is bleeding.

And there is no sign of the pattern breaking. Look at what is coming. Prabhas has Fauzi and Spirit coming next year. Nani has Bloody Romeo in production. Until someone in a position of power, a star, director or producer, has the courage to make a big commercial film without a body count, the blood will keep flowing.