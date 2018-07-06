Be it Khilji or Bittoo, the audience always agrees with Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh birthday: Ranveer Singh turns 33 today. Ranveer Singh birthday: Ranveer Singh turns 33 today.

When Ranveer Singh made his debut with Band Baaja Baaraat, the audience believed him to be a boy from Delhi who wanted to establish his own ‘binness’. 9 years later, when he donned the Khilji avatar, we were left gobsmacked by his screen presence.

These two characters are poles apart from each other, yet, it is the craft of Ranveer Singh that makes us believe in the wedding planning business of the Delhi lad and at the same time, convinces us that Khilji could slice the throat of anyone who stood in his way.

In the past 9 years, Ranveer has starred is some memorable films – Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Lootera. And each character he played was miles away from the persona that he displays off screen. The over the top guy who danced on the road in a superhero costume on a dare has a desi connect with the masses but can easily slip into the shoes of a rich Delhi guy who dreams of buying a helicopter. He can convince us that his favourite dance number is “My Name is Lakhan” off screen but when he picks up the sword of Bajirao and fights for the honour of his love, we believe him just as easily.

Being an actor once meant that one had to just act in the movies, that’s not the case anymore. An actor has to have a social media personality, he has to choose the brands he endorses wisely and he also has to surprise his audience when they spend money to watch him on the silver screen. Ranveer ticks all the three boxes with much ease.

Of course, we have seen him act in movies like Gunday, Kill Dil and Befikre as well but when an actor’s filmography boasts of performances like Peshwa Bajirao, the small glitches can be forgiven easily.

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming films

Ranveer has some intriguing projects lined up ahead as well. He will be Rohit Shetty’s hero in Simmba and from what we can see in the stills, this will be a fun ride for his fans. With Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, he will don the avatar of a street rapper and with the Kabir Khan film, we will watch him as the iconic cricketer Kapil Dev.

Ranveer surprises his audience with every film and we are sure he has more tricks up his sleeve.

