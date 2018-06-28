Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor, a worthy product of the ‘N’ word

Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor in a still from upcoming Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju. Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor in a still from upcoming Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju.

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest performers of our generation. Yes, I said it. Sure, he is a star kid, and just like any other star kid, he is a product of nepotism. But he is also one of those rare star kids who has proved his mettle time and again on the big screen, and therefore it’s easier to process his success and failures as a viewer, unlike other actors who belong to an influential clique.

Kapoor is once again the talk of the town, thanks to Sanju, which will hit the screens on June 29. The movie will see Kapoor bring to life the controversial movie star Sanjay Dutt on celluloid. The trailer and songs of the film have already generated a positive buzz. Sure, Sanju is a biopic, and it’s been directed by everybody’s beloved filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. But it’s still a risky move for the young star to step into the shoes of someone so controversial.

Just a quick recap. Ranbir Kapoor has till date been a part of 16 films, excluding the cameos and the like. Sanju will be his seventeenth outing as a lead actor. Out of those 16 movies, the actor has given credible performances in at least 10 of them. Be it Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Raajneeti, Rockstar, Barfi!, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tamasha, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil or Jagga Jasoos. Some of these are good films, some are half-decent. But to deny that Kapoor didn’t do justice to each of his characters would be a falsity. Here we are not talking about the box office performances of the aforementioned films, but of Kapoor’s skill as an actor.

Let’s begin with Wake Up Sid. The film released in 2009 and featured Kapoor as a directionless Siddharth ‘Sid’ Mehra. The film didn’t shake the roots of the box office, but it did leave an impact. The impact of the combined talent of director Ayan Mukerji and lead stars Ranbir Kapoor and Konkana Sen Sharma. Wake Up Sid was a coming-of-age film in which Kapoor excelled as the irresponsible, bratty, but good-natured Sid.

In Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Ranbir Kapoor was Rajkumar Santoshi’s Prem. A mad-cap comedy, Ajab Prem featured characters that were at once old-school amusing and endearing. It was almost reminiscent of Santoshi’s cult classic Andaz Apna Apna, which had starred Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor in pivotal roles. Rocket Singh’s ‘Sardar’ Harpreet Singh Bedi was warm, humane and relatable. In films like Rajneeti, Barfi!, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kapoor did what was required of him, to play the part as faithfully as he could.

Ranbir Kapoor in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar Ranbir Kapoor in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar

Also Read | Sanju: Who’s playing who in the Sanjay Dutt biopic

Kapoor really came into his own in three films – Rockstar, Tamasha and Jagga Jasoos. Rockstar was a success at the box office, but the story followed the same beaten-down path of how heartbreaks lead to creative genius. Sure, that does happen, but what else was there in the film apart from Rahman’s fabulous soundtrack and Kapoor’s engaging performance? In Rockstar, Kapoor gave a mature performance worthy of a ‘seasoned’ actor. Even when female lead Nargis Fakhri threatened to dissolve the romantic sequences into smithereens, Kapoor took the burden of the entire shot on his able shoulders.

Also Read | Sanju actor Manisha Koirala: I never thought I could look so much like Nargis ji

As far as Tamasha is concerned, it was yet another coming-of-age story. But it was brought to life by Ranbir Kapoor’s unrelenting madness and passion as Ved Vardhan Sahni. And then came Jagga Jasoos, a spectacular failure. It’s failure was almost as spectacular as Rockstar’s success. Yes, there were flaws in the film, but in Kapoor’s performance? No, sir.

Also Read | On Sanju release, a look back at when Sunil Dutt reached out to Bal Thackeray for Sanjay Dutt’s release

The actor’s dedication to being experimental and brave with his choices sets him apart from his colleagues. Kapoor is not afraid to fail, maybe because he knows he will still have a film at the end of the day. But as Rowling’s iconic character Albus Dumbledore had once said, “It’s our choices that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities.” And Kapoor is lacking in none.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd