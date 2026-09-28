Ranbir Kapoor built a career on flawed men, Ramayana asks him to play the ideal

In Animal, Ranbir Kapoor played a man so hungry for his father’s approval that he turned it into violence. This Diwali, in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, he plays a man so bound to his father’s word that he walks into exile. That makes Ramayana more than another ambitious film in his career. It presents a fascinating paradox for an actor whose most memorable characters have often existed in the grey areas of morality.

Ranbir Kapoor has spent much of his career playing men who are difficult to admire. They have been obsessive, impulsive, selfish, damaged, confused and, at times, deeply unlikeable. What made many of these characters compelling was not their goodness, but their contradictions.

Sid in Wake Up Sid was a rich kid drifting through life on his father’s money. Bunny in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani ran from everyone who asked him to stay. Ved in Tamasha lived a scripted life while hiding the person underneath it.

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These were not villains. Their flaws were relatable. Then the flaws got heavier.

Jordan in Rockstar is consumed by love and art, but also by his own ego and pain. Sanjay Dutt in Sanju is defined by excess, mistakes and self-destruction, even as the film asks audiences to understand the man behind the headlines.

And then came Animal.

Ranvijay is a man whose love for his father curdles into violence. The film takes the damaged, obsessive man to an extreme, driven by rage, entitlement, violence and an almost pathological need for his father’s approval.

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal. Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal.

The flaw had moved from the edges of Ranbir’s characters to the centre.

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These are not conventional heroes. Ranbir’s strength as an actor has often been his ability to make internal pain visible. His screen presence was not built on stoicism, but on raw human vulnerability.

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What Rama asks

That is what makes Rama such an intriguing turn. Rama, as traditionally understood, represents almost the opposite set of qualities. Where many of Ranbir’s characters have been driven by what they want, Rama is defined by what he is willing to give up.

Ranvijay in Animal cannot hold anything back. Rama’s story is built around restraint. He is Maryada Purushottam, the ideal of restraint, the prince who gives up a throne because a promise made by his father must be honoured.

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The devotion that makes Ranvijay dangerous is the same devotion that makes Rama exemplary.

For an actor whose screen identity has increasingly been associated with complicated masculinity, this is a striking departure.

Ranbir’s screen appeal has always been restlessness. The mischief, the volatility, the eyes that seem to be thinking about something else. Rama asks for the opposite. Stillness. Silence that carries moral weight.

There is no Vijay-style rage to fall back on. No Jordan-like rebellion. No Sanju-like self-destruction. No Ved-like identity crisis.

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Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Sanju. Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Sanju.

The performance has to find power in restraint. And that may be the most interesting challenge of all.

A face everyone knows

For a generation of Indians, Rama already has a face, and it is not Ranbir’s. Ramanand Sagar’s television Ramayan gave the character an enduring visual identity. Every actor who plays Rama now plays against a memory.

Ranbir is therefore not merely playing another larger-than-life character. He is stepping into one of the most recognisable embodiments of idealised masculinity in Indian culture. Rama comes with centuries of cultural memory attached to him. Audiences will bring their own understanding of the character

That brings a different kind of pressure.

The Kapoor family has been here before. In 1934, Ranbir’s great-grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor played Rama in Debaki Bose’s Sita. The film was one of the landmark early Indian talkies and became the first Indian talkie to be screened at the Venice Film Festival.

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Nearly a century later, the role has returned to the Kapoors in a production of a scale rarely attempted for the epic. Ramayana is planned as a two-part film, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027. Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Yash plays Ravana and Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman are part of the music team.

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Ramayana.

The bet is enormous. And it has been placed on an actor whose best-known work is a gallery of difficult men.

The real paradox

The first glimpse of Ranbir as Rama, released on Hanuman Jayanti in April, generated strong reactions online and immediately put the actor’s transformation at the centre of the film’s conversation. The trailer of the film was released on July 30.

For years, Ranbir’s appeal has rested partly on his ability to make complicated men compelling. Now he is playing a character defined by restraint and moral idealism.

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The real Rama paradox isn’t simply that Ranbir has gone from playing flawed men to playing an idealised one. It is whether an actor who has spent years making contradictions compelling can make restraint equally magnetic.