Rajinikanth turns the tables around on Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu and the entire national media have been hung up on Rajinikanth for over two decades. They kept asking him one question: When are you joining politics?

On Thursday, Rajinikanth turned the tables around on Tamil Nadu. He put the onus on the people of Tamil Nadu to decide whether or not he should come into politics.

He has put forward three wishes that he wants Tamil Nadu to approve of if the state wants to unlock the privilege of having the Superstar as its leader. It is maybe the most monkish thing that he has done so far. You ask for a change, then it starts from within. He wants the people of the state to reject old-ways of politics. He wants to see a people’s movement that at least assures him a chance to fight against two well-oiled electioneering machines (DMK, AIADMK). He wants to see a wave in his favour.

He is 69, and he is wise enough not to join politics for public and media frenzy.

We get the leaders we deserve, and Rajinikanth has asked you whether you deserve his sweat, time and efforts. He wants to know whether there is any real benefit if he joins politics. Or will he just become an indistinguishable part of the swamp?

Now the question is not will he, won’t he? It is whether Tamil Nadu wants him in politics for real? Or is it just happy debating and anticipating his next move for amusement?

It is the moment of truth.

