Quibi: Here’s why this short-form streaming service has a long way to go

Quibi is not there, just yet. Quibi is not there, just yet.

Quibi is a strange new player in the streaming space. The main claim to fame, and the factor that distinguishes it from other streaming services, is that it offers short-form video content — episodes up to 10 minutes long.

That’s it. That’s Quibi’s business model. Well, that and it only runs on mobile devices. The app runs buttery-smooth and the feature that allows the viewer to switch from landscape to portrait orientation and then back without interrupting the video works as well as advertised. It appears to be tailor-made for commuters, in trains and buses, who do not have time to eat the whole meal, and have to manage quick bites instead.

However, there are a few issues. The shows, no matter how entertaining they are, can never be an alternative to Netflix shows with 40-60 minutes run-time or even sitcoms with their duration of close to 20 minutes. I understand that is not the motive, exactly, but what is the purpose of a bite if it does not sate your hunger even for a while? Binge-watching on Quibi is no good either, as a typical season of a Quibi show has six episodes, so it can easily be finished under an hour, leaving you wanting more.

Also, we can never have the character and plot development on the same level, and for genre shows, especially, it is hard to build suspense or terror and still wrap up each episode with its own denouement. Among the shows I saw, be it Sophie Turner starrer Survive or Liam Hemsworth starrer Most Dangerous Game, the effect was as though I saw a sneak peek, and the full episodes are yet to arrive.

I am aware that many writers and directors can tell a good story under 10 minutes. But except When the Streetlights Go On, there was no other show on Quibi that looked like it was even trying to utilise the short run-time and the advantages it gives.

Personally, I liked the idea of Quibi more than Quibi itself, at least as yet. The content available right now does not warrant the subscription price (Rs 669 a month, though there is a generous 90-day trial period). Content on Quibi is easily watched and easily forgotten. Also, the hefty subscription price may scare off most people in India.

Also Read | Quibi: What to watch on this short-form streaming service

I am hopeful, though. There is an upcoming horror series called After Dark, created by Steven Spielberg, which will allow itself to be watched only when its night. Spielberg does not just dabble, and perhaps he thinks the service has some potential.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd